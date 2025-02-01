'Not just a sprinter' - No pigeon-holing Wollaston after Women’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victory

New Zealand rider, who was team’s plan B, conquers Challambra climb to claim first Women’s WorldTour one-day win

One happy team after FDJ-Suez got the perfect ending to their Australian block of racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) was definitely one of the key riders that her rivals didn’t want hanging in with the lead group on the final climb of Challambra Crescent, because as sprinters go, there was little doubt about her prowess. It turns out though, that the rider from New Zealand is "not just a sprinter."

The 24-year-old had already fired a warning shot for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race at the Surf Coast Classic, seemingly not in the least troubled by the brutal 10km starting climb, so there was definitely a warranted wariness among her rivals. 

