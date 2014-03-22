No Milan-San Remo for Tosatto

Image 1 of 3 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matteo Tosatto and his Tinkoff - Saxo teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Matteo Tosatto and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

One of Tinkoff-Saxo's hope for the Classics, Matti Breschel, is still suffering from a horrific crash in Oman and therefore will not compete in Milan-San Remo. On Saturday, the team announced that Matteo Tosatto is also injured and will also have to sit out.

Tinkoff-Saxo Team Doctor Piet de Moer explained Tosatto's condition. "Matteo has a lot of pain in his cervical spine. This pain goes all the way to his left arm. On an MRI-scan, they found pressure from the discs on the nerves, which is the reason for the pain he's feeling."

"In other words, Matteo has suffered a herniated disc. He will see a specialist later today to decide the treatment. But I don't think it's realistic for him to do any races for at least a week," said de Moer.

Tosatto most recently finished Tirreno-Adriatico, where he supported teammate and overall winner, Alberto Contador.

Nikolay Trusov will replace Tosatto in tomorrow's Milan-San Remo.