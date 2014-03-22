No Milan-San Remo for Tosatto
Tosatto joins teammate Breschel in the injured ranks
One of Tinkoff-Saxo's hope for the Classics, Matti Breschel, is still suffering from a horrific crash in Oman and therefore will not compete in Milan-San Remo. On Saturday, the team announced that Matteo Tosatto is also injured and will also have to sit out.
Related Articles
Tinkoff-Saxo Team Doctor Piet de Moer explained Tosatto's condition. "Matteo has a lot of pain in his cervical spine. This pain goes all the way to his left arm. On an MRI-scan, they found pressure from the discs on the nerves, which is the reason for the pain he's feeling."
"In other words, Matteo has suffered a herniated disc. He will see a specialist later today to decide the treatment. But I don't think it's realistic for him to do any races for at least a week," said de Moer.
Tosatto most recently finished Tirreno-Adriatico, where he supported teammate and overall winner, Alberto Contador.
Nikolay Trusov will replace Tosatto in tomorrow's Milan-San Remo.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy