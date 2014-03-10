Tinkoff-Saxo remain in the dark about Rogers case

Image 1 of 4 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the break before taking off on his own. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his first win of 2013 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 4 Michael Rogers is at the Tour to help Alberto Contador (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his solo victory in the Japan Cup (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Two months after the news broke that Australian veteran Michael Rogers had tested positive in an 'A' test for clenbuterol, the case appears to have stalled with no news on the B sample analysis that would either confirm his positive or see the rider cleared.

Team spokesman Jacinto Vidarte told Cyclingnews on Saturday that Tinkoff-Saxo, Roger's team since he left Sky at the end of 2012, have no news on the issue and that they are waiting for further developments.

"The team knows nothing new for now, we are waiting for news," Vidarte said.

Rogers, 33, returned an 'A' test positive for clenbuterol at the Japan Cup on October 20, 2013, after his solo victory in the road race.

The team issued a press release when the news broke in December stating that Rogers had made them aware of the result.

"The Australian explained to the team management that he never ingested the substance knowingly nor deliberately and fears that the adverse analytical finding origins from a contaminated food source," a press release stated.

In accordance with the team's anti-doping policies Rogers was provisionally suspended and he has not raced this year.

