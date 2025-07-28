‘It can be hard when you're really struggling to have the world see that’ – Commitment to team fuels Kristen Faulkner’s Tour de France Femmes fight

'Physically, I don't know if I've ever felt this strained in my life' says Olympic Champion on Monday after illness and a crash left her fighting to finish within the time cut on stage 2

QUIMPER , FRANCE - JULY 27: Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EF Education-Oatly competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Quimper, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Kristen Faulkner of EF Education-Oatly works back from crash in stage 2 to barely make time cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a nervous wait at the EF Education-Oatly team bus at the end of stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Quimper as out on the road, long after the winner had been decided, Kristen Faulkner was battling against the time limit. A crash made life even more difficult for the US rider, who was already persevering despite illness.

She made it, finishing 24:16 down from stage winner Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) as the last rider over the line just inside the time cut, determined to fight on another day.

