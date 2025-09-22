'No expectations' - Jakob Söderqvist ends under-23 career in rainbow jersey before starting next chapter on the WorldTour

By published

'I don't want to build a box around me' - Swede hopes for Spring Classics campaign

Swedish Jakob Soderqvist celebrates on the podium after winning the Men U23 Individual Time Trial race (31,2km) at the cycling road world championships, in Kigali, Rwanda, Monday 22 September 2025. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place from 21 to 28 September in Kigali, Rwanda.BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
U23 World Champion Jakob Söderqvist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Söderqvist has ended his under-23 career in the best possible way - in the rainbow jersey, having won the category's individual time trial at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali on Monday.

At 22 years old, the Swedish rider will move up to the top-tier of racing with Lidl-Trek's WorldTour team, and while he may be a specialist in the race against the clock, he is also hoping for a chance to compete in a range of major Spring Classics.

"Personally, I don't put too much energy into expectations because of what I could be good at, and I don't want to build a box around me for what rider I am," Söderqvist said in a post-race press conference at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Söderqvist has spent the previous two seasons developing with the Lidl-Trek Future Racing team with much success. He finished second to his teammate Albert Withen Philipsen at the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs this spring, won the time trial stage and finished second overall to his teammate Mads Pedersen at the Tour of Denmark.

As for the individual time trial in Kigali, Söderqvist said he knew he had what it would take to win the world title, especially after finishing second place to Spain's Iván Romeo in Zürich last year.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.