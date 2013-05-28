Trending

Nibali moves to second on WorldTour rankings after Giro victory

Colombia new nations leader, Sky remains top team

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is crowned the 2013 Giro d'Italia winner

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is crowned the 2013 Giro d'Italia winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) en route to Brescia and overall victory at the 2013 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) en route to Brescia and overall victory at the 2013 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes in Brescia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes in Brescia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) secured the most important victory of his career on Sunday, as the 28-year-old Italian triumphed in the Giro d’Italia ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Urán (Sky ProCycling) and Australian Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team). And in the WorldTour classification, Nibali has made huge gains as well.

Only Classics star Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) remains ahead of Nibali in the WorldTour after the Italian’s Giro d’Italia win, in which he also took two stages. Now second overall in the rankings, Nibali’s second Grand Tour win after the 2010 Vuelta a España is not the only factor behind his improvement in the WorldTour standings. This year Nibali has also taken the overall victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico for a second year running, where he claimed 106 points. Now, after the Giro d’Italia, he has increased his total to 322 points, while Cancellara, who did not race the Italian Grand Tour, remains on top with 351.

Apart from Nibali, who gained 18 places thanks to the Giro, the other new arrival in the top four of the WorldTour is Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), winner of the Best Young Rider’s classification in the Giro and fifth overall. After placing well in the Vuelta al País Vasco and in the Ardennes Classics, Betancur is now fourth behind Cancellara, Nibali, and Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling), trailing the Slovakian by 57 points and pushing Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) down to fifth place.

The final new entry in the top-10 of the WorldTour is Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), fourth in the Giro d’Italia and now in eighth place on the individual classification with 213 points.

While Urán’s podium placing in the Giro d’Italia is the first ever for Colombia in the Italian race, one other major knock-on effect - together with Betancur’s fifth place - is to help propel the South American nation to its first ever lead in the UCI WorldTour. Previously second, Colombia has now moved into the top spot on the nations standings ahead of Italy with 766 points to Italy’s 720, while Spain - previously leaders - have dropped to third overall with 707. Great Britain, previously third, now slides to fourth, while Australia, in large part thanks to Evans, moves up from tenth to fifth.

The teams classification, meanwhile, is relatively stable, with no changes in the top four spots overall as Team Sky, with 865 points, still leads with a solid advantage. The British squad has, in fact, considerably improved its margin over Russia's Katusha from 86 points to 184, although Katusha’s lead on Spanish outfit Movistar - the winners of four stages in the Giro - has shrunk by over a third, from 129 points to 79.

The most significant advance, unsurprisingly, is for Nibali’s Astana team up five places to sixth overall, while Lampre-Merida has gained two spots to move into the top ten.

The next event on the WorldTour calendar is the French stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, taking place June 2-9.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard351pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team322
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling312
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale255
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp247
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha246
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling221
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida213
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling198
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha189
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team182
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling176
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team161
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling153
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step131
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff124
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale111
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team100
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp96
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step95
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha90
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
29Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team83
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff80
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha80
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team80
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha76
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge72
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ72
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team66
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge64
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff63
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
44Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
45Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling59
47Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
48Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge51
50Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
52Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
53Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi42
54Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
58Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
61Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
62Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp32
63Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team30
65Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling27
67John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano26
68Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team24
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp24
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
71Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ21
73Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
74Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ20
75André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
76Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
77Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard18
78Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard18
79Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
80Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol16
82Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano16
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
85Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
86Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
87Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
88Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
89Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
90Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
91Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
93Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
94Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
95Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
96Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
97Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
98Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
102Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
105Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
106Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
108Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
109Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
111David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
112John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
113Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
115Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
116Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
117Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
118Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
119Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
120Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
121Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
122Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
123Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
124Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
126Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
127Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
128Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
129Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
130Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
131Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
132Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
133Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1
134Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
135Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
136Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
137Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1
138Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
139Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
140Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
141Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
145Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
146Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
147Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
148Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour rankings - Nations
1Colombia766pts
2Italy720
3Spain707
4Great Britain509
5Australia437
6Belgium408
7Netherlands396
8France366
9Switzerland362
10Slovakia322
11Poland312
12United States294
13Slovenia266
14Ireland247
15Czech Republic120
16Norway98
17Portugal94
18Germany80
19Russia42
20Lithuania32
21Estonia30
22Canada30
23Costa Rica24
24Austria18
25Croatia18
26Ukraine6
27South Africa6
28Finland4
29Kazakhstan4
30Sweden2
31Denmark1

WorldTour rankings - Teams
1Sky Procycling865pts
2Katusha681
3Movistar Team602
4RadioShack Leopard481
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step478
6Astana Pro Team473
7Garmin-Sharp463
8BMC Racing Team437
9Ag2R La Mondiale418
10Lampre-Merida392
11Cannondale Pro Cycling355
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team344
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff269
14Orica-GreenEdge212
15Lotto Belisol148
16Euskaltel-Euskadi146
17FDJ121
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team107
19Team Argos-Shimano56