Nibali moves to second on WorldTour rankings after Giro victory

Image 1 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is crowned the 2013 Giro d'Italia winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) en route to Brescia and overall victory at the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes in Brescia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) secured the most important victory of his career on Sunday, as the 28-year-old Italian triumphed in the Giro d’Italia ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Urán (Sky ProCycling) and Australian Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team). And in the WorldTour classification, Nibali has made huge gains as well.

Only Classics star Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) remains ahead of Nibali in the WorldTour after the Italian’s Giro d’Italia win, in which he also took two stages. Now second overall in the rankings, Nibali’s second Grand Tour win after the 2010 Vuelta a España is not the only factor behind his improvement in the WorldTour standings. This year Nibali has also taken the overall victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico for a second year running, where he claimed 106 points. Now, after the Giro d’Italia, he has increased his total to 322 points, while Cancellara, who did not race the Italian Grand Tour, remains on top with 351.

Apart from Nibali, who gained 18 places thanks to the Giro, the other new arrival in the top four of the WorldTour is Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), winner of the Best Young Rider’s classification in the Giro and fifth overall. After placing well in the Vuelta al País Vasco and in the Ardennes Classics, Betancur is now fourth behind Cancellara, Nibali, and Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling), trailing the Slovakian by 57 points and pushing Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) down to fifth place.

The final new entry in the top-10 of the WorldTour is Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), fourth in the Giro d’Italia and now in eighth place on the individual classification with 213 points.

While Urán’s podium placing in the Giro d’Italia is the first ever for Colombia in the Italian race, one other major knock-on effect - together with Betancur’s fifth place - is to help propel the South American nation to its first ever lead in the UCI WorldTour. Previously second, Colombia has now moved into the top spot on the nations standings ahead of Italy with 766 points to Italy’s 720, while Spain - previously leaders - have dropped to third overall with 707. Great Britain, previously third, now slides to fourth, while Australia, in large part thanks to Evans, moves up from tenth to fifth.

The teams classification, meanwhile, is relatively stable, with no changes in the top four spots overall as Team Sky, with 865 points, still leads with a solid advantage. The British squad has, in fact, considerably improved its margin over Russia's Katusha from 86 points to 184, although Katusha’s lead on Spanish outfit Movistar - the winners of four stages in the Giro - has shrunk by over a third, from 129 points to 79.

The most significant advance, unsurprisingly, is for Nibali’s Astana team up five places to sixth overall, while Lampre-Merida has gained two spots to move into the top ten.

The next event on the WorldTour calendar is the French stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, taking place June 2-9.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 351 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 322 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 312 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 255 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 247 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 246 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 221 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 213 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 198 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 189 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 182 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 176 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 161 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 153 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 131 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 100 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 96 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 90 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 29 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 83 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 80 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 76 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 72 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 72 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 41 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 64 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 44 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 45 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 46 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 49 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 51 50 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 52 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 53 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 58 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 61 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 62 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 32 63 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 30 65 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 67 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 68 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 24 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 24 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 71 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 21 73 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 74 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 20 75 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 76 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 77 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 18 78 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 18 79 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 80 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 82 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 16 83 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 85 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 86 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 87 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 88 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 89 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 90 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 91 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 92 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 93 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 94 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 95 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 96 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 97 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 98 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 102 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 105 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 106 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 108 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 109 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 111 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 112 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 113 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 115 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 116 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 117 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 118 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 119 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 120 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 121 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 122 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 123 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 124 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 125 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 126 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 127 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 128 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 129 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 130 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 131 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 132 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 133 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1 134 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 135 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 136 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 137 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 138 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 139 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 140 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 141 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 145 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 146 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 147 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 148 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour rankings - Nations 1 Colombia 766 pts 2 Italy 720 3 Spain 707 4 Great Britain 509 5 Australia 437 6 Belgium 408 7 Netherlands 396 8 France 366 9 Switzerland 362 10 Slovakia 322 11 Poland 312 12 United States 294 13 Slovenia 266 14 Ireland 247 15 Czech Republic 120 16 Norway 98 17 Portugal 94 18 Germany 80 19 Russia 42 20 Lithuania 32 21 Estonia 30 22 Canada 30 23 Costa Rica 24 24 Austria 18 25 Croatia 18 26 Ukraine 6 27 South Africa 6 28 Finland 4 29 Kazakhstan 4 30 Sweden 2 31 Denmark 1