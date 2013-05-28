Nibali moves to second on WorldTour rankings after Giro victory
Colombia new nations leader, Sky remains top team
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) secured the most important victory of his career on Sunday, as the 28-year-old Italian triumphed in the Giro d’Italia ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Urán (Sky ProCycling) and Australian Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team). And in the WorldTour classification, Nibali has made huge gains as well.
Related Articles
Only Classics star Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) remains ahead of Nibali in the WorldTour after the Italian’s Giro d’Italia win, in which he also took two stages. Now second overall in the rankings, Nibali’s second Grand Tour win after the 2010 Vuelta a España is not the only factor behind his improvement in the WorldTour standings. This year Nibali has also taken the overall victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico for a second year running, where he claimed 106 points. Now, after the Giro d’Italia, he has increased his total to 322 points, while Cancellara, who did not race the Italian Grand Tour, remains on top with 351.
Apart from Nibali, who gained 18 places thanks to the Giro, the other new arrival in the top four of the WorldTour is Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), winner of the Best Young Rider’s classification in the Giro and fifth overall. After placing well in the Vuelta al País Vasco and in the Ardennes Classics, Betancur is now fourth behind Cancellara, Nibali, and Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling), trailing the Slovakian by 57 points and pushing Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) down to fifth place.
The final new entry in the top-10 of the WorldTour is Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), fourth in the Giro d’Italia and now in eighth place on the individual classification with 213 points.
While Urán’s podium placing in the Giro d’Italia is the first ever for Colombia in the Italian race, one other major knock-on effect - together with Betancur’s fifth place - is to help propel the South American nation to its first ever lead in the UCI WorldTour. Previously second, Colombia has now moved into the top spot on the nations standings ahead of Italy with 766 points to Italy’s 720, while Spain - previously leaders - have dropped to third overall with 707. Great Britain, previously third, now slides to fourth, while Australia, in large part thanks to Evans, moves up from tenth to fifth.
The teams classification, meanwhile, is relatively stable, with no changes in the top four spots overall as Team Sky, with 865 points, still leads with a solid advantage. The British squad has, in fact, considerably improved its margin over Russia's Katusha from 86 points to 184, although Katusha’s lead on Spanish outfit Movistar - the winners of four stages in the Giro - has shrunk by over a third, from 129 points to 79.
The most significant advance, unsurprisingly, is for Nibali’s Astana team up five places to sixth overall, while Lampre-Merida has gained two spots to move into the top ten.
The next event on the WorldTour calendar is the French stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, taking place June 2-9.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|351
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|322
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|312
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|255
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|247
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|246
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|221
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|213
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|198
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|189
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|182
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|176
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|153
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|131
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|100
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|96
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|90
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|29
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|83
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|80
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|76
|35
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|72
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|40
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|44
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|45
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|46
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|49
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|52
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|53
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|54
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|55
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|58
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|60
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|61
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|62
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|63
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|30
|65
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|67
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|68
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|71
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|72
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|73
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|74
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|20
|75
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|76
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|77
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|78
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|79
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|80
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|82
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|85
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|86
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|87
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|88
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|89
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|90
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|91
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|93
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|94
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|95
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|96
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|97
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|98
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|100
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|101
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|102
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|105
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|106
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|108
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|109
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|110
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|111
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|112
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|113
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|115
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|116
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|117
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|118
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|119
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|120
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|121
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2
|122
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|123
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|124
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|126
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|127
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|128
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|129
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|130
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|131
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|132
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|133
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|134
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|135
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|136
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|137
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|138
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|139
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|140
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|141
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|143
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|144
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|145
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|146
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|147
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|148
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Colombia
|766
|pts
|2
|Italy
|720
|3
|Spain
|707
|4
|Great Britain
|509
|5
|Australia
|437
|6
|Belgium
|408
|7
|Netherlands
|396
|8
|France
|366
|9
|Switzerland
|362
|10
|Slovakia
|322
|11
|Poland
|312
|12
|United States
|294
|13
|Slovenia
|266
|14
|Ireland
|247
|15
|Czech Republic
|120
|16
|Norway
|98
|17
|Portugal
|94
|18
|Germany
|80
|19
|Russia
|42
|20
|Lithuania
|32
|21
|Estonia
|30
|22
|Canada
|30
|23
|Costa Rica
|24
|24
|Austria
|18
|25
|Croatia
|18
|26
|Ukraine
|6
|27
|South Africa
|6
|28
|Finland
|4
|29
|Kazakhstan
|4
|30
|Sweden
|2
|31
|Denmark
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|865
|pts
|2
|Katusha
|681
|3
|Movistar Team
|602
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|481
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|478
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|473
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|463
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|437
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|418
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|392
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|355
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|344
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|269
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|212
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|148
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|146
|17
|FDJ
|121
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|56
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy