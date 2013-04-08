Trending

Cancellara leads WorldTour rankings

Quintana up to fourth after Pais Vasco victory

Image 1 of 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) triumphs on the Roubaix velodrome

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) triumphs on the Roubaix velodrome
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 4

2013 Paris-Roubaix podium: Vanmarcke, Cancellara and Terpstra

2013 Paris-Roubaix podium: Vanmarcke, Cancellara and Terpstra
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Nairo Quintana takes his prize

Nairo Quintana takes his prize
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 4 of 4

2013 Tour of Flanders runner-up Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

2013 Tour of Flanders runner-up Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Fabian Cancellara ended his spring Classics campaign with a rare Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix doubled and top spot in the UCI WorldTour rankings.

Cancellara scored 100 points for both of his victories, with the points he scored for winning on the pave perhaps gave him a little extra satisfaction by lifting him above rival Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling).

He now has a total of 351 points in the individual WorldTour ranking, with Sagan slipping to second with 312 points.

Overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country that ended on Saturday lifted talented Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to fourth in the individual ranking. He has 182 points, with Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) third with 200 points thanks to his victory at Paris-Nice and second place in the Basque Country. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who topped the 2012 individual ranking, is currently fifth with 144 points.

Team Sky leads the team rankings thanks to their strong stage race results with 536 points. Cancellara's success has lifted RadioShack-Leopard to second place with 466 points. Katusha is third with 400 points. Spain leads the nations ranking, ahead of Switzerland (360) and Belgium (358).

With most of the cobbled classics riders taking a break, the stage racers are expected to climb up the rankings at the forthcoming Ardennes Classics. However, Sagan is also riding the Amstel Gold race and so could retake the lead before ending his own spring campaign.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard351pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling312
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling200
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team182
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha144
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff124
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp107
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team106
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha102
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp92
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha90
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling86
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling82
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team80
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ72
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida71
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge64
26Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
27Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step61
30Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha60
31Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
32Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling51
33Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team50
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
35Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge41
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
39Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida40
42Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale35
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
44Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
45Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team24
47Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team22
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ21
50Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
54Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
55Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
57Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
58Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
59Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
61Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
63John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
64Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
65Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
66Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
68Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge6
71Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
73Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
74Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
75Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
76Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
77Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
78Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
79Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ6
80Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
81Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
82David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
83Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
84John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
85Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
87Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
88Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
89Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
90Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha4
91Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
92Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
94Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
95Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
97Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
98Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
99Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
100Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
101Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard2
102Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
104Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
106Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
107Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
108Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
110Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
111Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
112Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
114Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
115Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
116Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
117Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Nations
1Spain465pts
2Switzerland360
3Belgium358
4Netherlands327
5Slovakia322
6Italy320
7France316
8Great Britain309
9Colombia299
10Australia238
11United States230
12Slovenia163
13Ireland107
14Poland101
15Norway98
16Germany58
17Czech Republic40
18Costa Rica24
19Austria18
20Portugal11
21Ukraine6
22South Africa6
23Canada6
24Finland4
25Kazakhstan4
26Russia4
27Croatia2
28Denmark1

WorldTour - Teams
1Sky Procycling536pts
2RadioShack Leopard466
3Katusha400
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step329
5Cannondale Pro Cycling325
6Movistar Team320
7BMC Racing Team288
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team279
9Garmin-Sharp205
10Astana Pro Team180
11Lampre-Merida169
12Orica-GreenEdge141
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff126
14Ag2R La Mondiale124
15FDJ107
16Lotto Belisol103
17Euskaltel-Euskadi98
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team93
19Team Argos-Shimano22