Cancellara leads WorldTour rankings
Quintana up to fourth after Pais Vasco victory
Fabian Cancellara ended his spring Classics campaign with a rare Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix doubled and top spot in the UCI WorldTour rankings.
Related Articles
Pro bike: Fabian Cancellara's Radioshack-Leopard-Trek Trek Domane 6-Series Paris-Roubaix
Cancellara wins his third Paris-Roubaix
Vanmarcke expects to lose sleep over Paris-Roubaix final sprint
Cancellara: I went over my limits like never before
Consistent Van Avermaet falls short of Roubaix podium
Eight conclusions from Paris-Roubaix
Cancellara scored 100 points for both of his victories, with the points he scored for winning on the pave perhaps gave him a little extra satisfaction by lifting him above rival Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling).
He now has a total of 351 points in the individual WorldTour ranking, with Sagan slipping to second with 312 points.
Overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country that ended on Saturday lifted talented Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to fourth in the individual ranking. He has 182 points, with Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) third with 200 points thanks to his victory at Paris-Nice and second place in the Basque Country. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who topped the 2012 individual ranking, is currently fifth with 144 points.
Team Sky leads the team rankings thanks to their strong stage race results with 536 points. Cancellara's success has lifted RadioShack-Leopard to second place with 466 points. Katusha is third with 400 points. Spain leads the nations ranking, ahead of Switzerland (360) and Belgium (358).
With most of the cobbled classics riders taking a break, the stage racers are expected to climb up the rankings at the forthcoming Ardennes Classics. However, Sagan is also riding the Amstel Gold race and so could retake the lead before ending his own spring campaign.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|351
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|312
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|200
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|182
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|144
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|102
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|90
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|82
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|72
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|26
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|27
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|28
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|30
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|60
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|32
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|35
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|39
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|40
|42
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|44
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|46
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|47
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|50
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|52
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|54
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|55
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|57
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|59
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|62
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|63
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|64
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|66
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|68
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|69
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|71
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|73
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|74
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|75
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|76
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|77
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|78
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|79
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|6
|80
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|81
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|83
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|84
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|85
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|86
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|87
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|88
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|89
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|90
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|4
|91
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|92
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|94
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|95
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|97
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|98
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|99
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|100
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|101
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|102
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|104
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|106
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|107
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|108
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|110
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|111
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|112
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|114
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|115
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|116
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|117
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Spain
|465
|pts
|2
|Switzerland
|360
|3
|Belgium
|358
|4
|Netherlands
|327
|5
|Slovakia
|322
|6
|Italy
|320
|7
|France
|316
|8
|Great Britain
|309
|9
|Colombia
|299
|10
|Australia
|238
|11
|United States
|230
|12
|Slovenia
|163
|13
|Ireland
|107
|14
|Poland
|101
|15
|Norway
|98
|16
|Germany
|58
|17
|Czech Republic
|40
|18
|Costa Rica
|24
|19
|Austria
|18
|20
|Portugal
|11
|21
|Ukraine
|6
|22
|South Africa
|6
|23
|Canada
|6
|24
|Finland
|4
|25
|Kazakhstan
|4
|26
|Russia
|4
|27
|Croatia
|2
|28
|Denmark
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|536
|pts
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|466
|3
|Katusha
|400
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|329
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|325
|6
|Movistar Team
|320
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|288
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|279
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|205
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|180
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|169
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|124
|15
|FDJ
|107
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|103
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|22
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy