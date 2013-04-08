Cancellara leads WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) triumphs on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 2013 Paris-Roubaix podium: Vanmarcke, Cancellara and Terpstra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana takes his prize (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 4 2013 Tour of Flanders runner-up Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Fabian Cancellara ended his spring Classics campaign with a rare Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix doubled and top spot in the UCI WorldTour rankings.

Cancellara scored 100 points for both of his victories, with the points he scored for winning on the pave perhaps gave him a little extra satisfaction by lifting him above rival Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling).

He now has a total of 351 points in the individual WorldTour ranking, with Sagan slipping to second with 312 points.

Overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country that ended on Saturday lifted talented Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to fourth in the individual ranking. He has 182 points, with Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) third with 200 points thanks to his victory at Paris-Nice and second place in the Basque Country. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who topped the 2012 individual ranking, is currently fifth with 144 points.

Team Sky leads the team rankings thanks to their strong stage race results with 536 points. Cancellara's success has lifted RadioShack-Leopard to second place with 466 points. Katusha is third with 400 points. Spain leads the nations ranking, ahead of Switzerland (360) and Belgium (358).

With most of the cobbled classics riders taking a break, the stage racers are expected to climb up the rankings at the forthcoming Ardennes Classics. However, Sagan is also riding the Amstel Gold race and so could retake the lead before ending his own spring campaign.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 351 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 312 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 200 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 182 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 144 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 107 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 102 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 90 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 82 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 72 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 64 26 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 27 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 28 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 30 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 60 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 32 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 35 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 41 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 39 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 40 42 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 35 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 44 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 45 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 24 47 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 22 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 21 50 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 54 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 55 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 57 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 59 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 61 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 62 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 63 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 64 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 65 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 66 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 68 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 69 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 6 71 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 73 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 74 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 75 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 76 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 77 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 78 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 79 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 80 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 81 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 82 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 83 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 84 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 85 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 86 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 87 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 88 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 89 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 90 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 4 91 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 92 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 94 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 95 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 97 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 98 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 99 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 100 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 101 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 2 102 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 104 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 106 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 107 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 108 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 110 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 111 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 112 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 114 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 115 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 116 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 117 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Nations 1 Spain 465 pts 2 Switzerland 360 3 Belgium 358 4 Netherlands 327 5 Slovakia 322 6 Italy 320 7 France 316 8 Great Britain 309 9 Colombia 299 10 Australia 238 11 United States 230 12 Slovenia 163 13 Ireland 107 14 Poland 101 15 Norway 98 16 Germany 58 17 Czech Republic 40 18 Costa Rica 24 19 Austria 18 20 Portugal 11 21 Ukraine 6 22 South Africa 6 23 Canada 6 24 Finland 4 25 Kazakhstan 4 26 Russia 4 27 Croatia 2 28 Denmark 1