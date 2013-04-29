Trending

Froome sixth overall in WorldTour standings following Romandie win

Sky extends team lead, Spain remains top nation

Image 1 of 2

The final podium of the 2013 Tour de Romandie: Simon Spilak (Katusha), winner Chris Froome (Sky) and Rui Costa (Movistar).

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 2

2013 Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up to sixth place in the UCI WorldTour rankings thanks to his overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday.

Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) still leads the individual ranking with 351 points after his dominance in the cobbled Classics. Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) is second with 312 points and recent Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is third with 247 points.

Froome led the Tour de Romandie from start to finish. He won the hilly prologue time trial, then controlled the attacks in the hills thanks to the work of his teammates, before making his own move on stage 4 to set up overall victory. Froome finished third in the final individual time trial stage behind world champion Tony Martin but had a final winning margin of 54 seconds on Slovenian Simon Spilak (Katusha) and 1:49 on Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar Team). It was Froome's first overall victory in a UCI WorldTour stage race.

Froome scored a total of 112 points at the Tour de Romandie: 100 for overall victory, and the other 12 for stage results. He moved up from 21st to sixth place in the individual rankings and now has a total of 198 points in the season-long standings.

Froome helped Team Sky extend its lead in the team ranking, with Richie Porte's fifth place in the individual ranking and Sergio Henao's ninth place, giving the British squad the top spot with a total of 751 points. The Katusha team is second with 655 points, while Movistar is third with 536 points.

Spain continues to lead the nations rankings, with 697 points. Colombia is second with 491 points and Great Britain rose from ninth to third and now has a total of 421 points.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard351pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling312
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp247
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha246
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling221
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling198
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha189
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team182
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling164
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team161
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale145
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step131
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff124
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida121
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale111
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team106
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp96
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team92
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha90
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team83
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff80
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha80
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team80
29Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge72
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ72
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team66
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge64
36Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
37Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
39Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha60
40Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
41Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling51
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge51
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
44Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team50
45Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
46Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
50Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida40
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
53Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
54Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
55Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
56Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team24
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
58Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team22
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ21
60Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp20
61Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
62André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
64Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
66Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
67Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
68Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
70Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
71Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
72Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
75Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
76Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
82Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
83Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
85Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
86Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp6
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
88Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
89Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
90Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ6
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
92Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
94Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
95John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
97Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard4
98Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard4
99Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
100Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha4
101Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
102Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
103Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
105Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
106Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
107Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano3
108Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
109Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
110Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
111Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
112Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
113Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
114Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
115Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
116Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
117Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1
118Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
119Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
121Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
122Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
126Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
127Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
128Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
129Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Teams
1Sky Procycling751pts
2Katusha665
3Movistar Team536
4RadioShack Leopard466
5Garmin-Sharp433
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step413
7BMC Racing Team348
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team336
9Cannondale Pro Cycling325
10Ag2R La Mondiale274
11Astana Pro Team231
12Lampre-Merida222
13Orica-GreenEdge207
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff206
15Lotto Belisol133
16Euskaltel-Euskadi109
17FDJ107
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team107
19Team Argos-Shimano25

WorldTour - Nations
1Spain697pts
2Colombia491
3Great Britain421
4Belgium408
5Italy388
6Netherlands388
7Switzerland362
8France356
9Slovakia322
10Australia313
11United States294
12Slovenia253
13Ireland247
14Poland171
15Czech Republic120
16Norway98
17Portugal94
18Germany64
19Canada26
20Costa Rica24
21Austria18
22Ukraine6
23Lithuania6
24South Africa6
25Finland4
26Croatia4
27Kazakhstan4
28Russia4
29Denmark1