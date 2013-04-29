Froome sixth overall in WorldTour standings following Romandie win

Image 1 of 2 The final podium of the 2013 Tour de Romandie: Simon Spilak (Katusha), winner Chris Froome (Sky) and Rui Costa (Movistar). (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 2013 Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up to sixth place in the UCI WorldTour rankings thanks to his overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday.

Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) still leads the individual ranking with 351 points after his dominance in the cobbled Classics. Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) is second with 312 points and recent Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is third with 247 points.

Froome led the Tour de Romandie from start to finish. He won the hilly prologue time trial, then controlled the attacks in the hills thanks to the work of his teammates, before making his own move on stage 4 to set up overall victory. Froome finished third in the final individual time trial stage behind world champion Tony Martin but had a final winning margin of 54 seconds on Slovenian Simon Spilak (Katusha) and 1:49 on Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar Team). It was Froome's first overall victory in a UCI WorldTour stage race.

Froome scored a total of 112 points at the Tour de Romandie: 100 for overall victory, and the other 12 for stage results. He moved up from 21st to sixth place in the individual rankings and now has a total of 198 points in the season-long standings.

Froome helped Team Sky extend its lead in the team ranking, with Richie Porte's fifth place in the individual ranking and Sergio Henao's ninth place, giving the British squad the top spot with a total of 751 points. The Katusha team is second with 655 points, while Movistar is third with 536 points.

Spain continues to lead the nations rankings, with 697 points. Colombia is second with 491 points and Great Britain rose from ninth to third and now has a total of 421 points.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 351 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 312 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 247 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 246 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 221 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 198 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 189 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 182 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 164 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 161 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 145 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 131 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 96 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 92 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 90 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 83 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 80 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 29 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 72 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 72 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 32 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 64 36 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 37 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 39 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 60 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 41 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 51 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 45 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 46 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 50 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 40 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 53 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 55 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 56 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 24 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 58 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 22 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 21 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 20 61 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 62 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 66 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 67 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 68 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 70 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 71 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 72 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 74 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 75 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 76 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 79 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 82 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 83 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 84 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 85 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 86 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 6 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 88 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 89 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 90 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 92 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 94 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 95 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 97 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 4 98 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 4 99 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 100 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 4 101 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 102 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 103 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 104 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 105 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 106 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 107 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 3 108 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 109 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 110 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 111 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 112 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 113 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 114 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 115 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 116 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 117 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 118 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 119 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 121 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 126 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 127 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 128 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 129 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Teams 1 Sky Procycling 751 pts 2 Katusha 665 3 Movistar Team 536 4 RadioShack Leopard 466 5 Garmin-Sharp 433 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 413 7 BMC Racing Team 348 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 336 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 325 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 274 11 Astana Pro Team 231 12 Lampre-Merida 222 13 Orica-GreenEdge 207 14 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 206 15 Lotto Belisol 133 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 17 FDJ 107 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 19 Team Argos-Shimano 25