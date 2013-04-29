Froome sixth overall in WorldTour standings following Romandie win
Sky extends team lead, Spain remains top nation
Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up to sixth place in the UCI WorldTour rankings thanks to his overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday.
Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) still leads the individual ranking with 351 points after his dominance in the cobbled Classics. Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) is second with 312 points and recent Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is third with 247 points.
Froome led the Tour de Romandie from start to finish. He won the hilly prologue time trial, then controlled the attacks in the hills thanks to the work of his teammates, before making his own move on stage 4 to set up overall victory. Froome finished third in the final individual time trial stage behind world champion Tony Martin but had a final winning margin of 54 seconds on Slovenian Simon Spilak (Katusha) and 1:49 on Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar Team). It was Froome's first overall victory in a UCI WorldTour stage race.
Froome scored a total of 112 points at the Tour de Romandie: 100 for overall victory, and the other 12 for stage results. He moved up from 21st to sixth place in the individual rankings and now has a total of 198 points in the season-long standings.
Froome helped Team Sky extend its lead in the team ranking, with Richie Porte's fifth place in the individual ranking and Sergio Henao's ninth place, giving the British squad the top spot with a total of 751 points. The Katusha team is second with 655 points, while Movistar is third with 536 points.
Spain continues to lead the nations rankings, with 697 points. Colombia is second with 491 points and Great Britain rose from ninth to third and now has a total of 421 points.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|351
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|312
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|247
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|246
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|221
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|198
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|189
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|182
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|164
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|131
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|96
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|92
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|90
|24
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|83
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|80
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|29
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|30
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|72
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|34
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|36
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|39
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|60
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|41
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|45
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|46
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|48
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|50
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|40
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|53
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|55
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|56
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|58
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|60
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|61
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|62
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|66
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|67
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|68
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|70
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|72
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|75
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|76
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|77
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|82
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|83
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|84
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|85
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|86
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|88
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|89
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|90
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|6
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|92
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|93
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|94
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|95
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|97
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|98
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|99
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|100
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|4
|101
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|102
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|103
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|104
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|105
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|106
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|107
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|108
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|109
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|110
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|111
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|112
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|113
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|114
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|115
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|117
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|118
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|119
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|121
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|125
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|126
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|127
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|128
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|129
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|751
|pts
|2
|Katusha
|665
|3
|Movistar Team
|536
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|466
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|433
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|413
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|348
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|336
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|325
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|274
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|231
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|222
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|207
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|206
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|133
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|17
|FDJ
|107
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|1
|Spain
|697
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|491
|3
|Great Britain
|421
|4
|Belgium
|408
|5
|Italy
|388
|6
|Netherlands
|388
|7
|Switzerland
|362
|8
|France
|356
|9
|Slovakia
|322
|10
|Australia
|313
|11
|United States
|294
|12
|Slovenia
|253
|13
|Ireland
|247
|14
|Poland
|171
|15
|Czech Republic
|120
|16
|Norway
|98
|17
|Portugal
|94
|18
|Germany
|64
|19
|Canada
|26
|20
|Costa Rica
|24
|21
|Austria
|18
|22
|Ukraine
|6
|23
|Lithuania
|6
|24
|South Africa
|6
|25
|Finland
|4
|26
|Croatia
|4
|27
|Kazakhstan
|4
|28
|Russia
|4
|29
|Denmark
|1
