‘Never underestimate Elisa Longo Borghini’ – Vuelta Femenina leader Vollering weighs final stage threats

By Simone Giuliani
published

Odds in SD Worx-Protime rider's favour but ever-aggressive Italian champion shaves 4 seconds from GC gap on stage 7

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) crosses the line in third on stage 7 of La Vuelta Femenina with attentive race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) close behind in fourth
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) crosses the line in third on stage 7 of La Vuelta Femenina with attentive race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) close behind in fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no doubt Demi Vollering is in prime position as she heads into the final stage of La Vuelta Femenina, with the red leader's jersey on her back, a clear cut margin to second and a powerful SD Worx-Protime team in full force to support her through a summit finale that plays to her strengths. Still the Dutch rider has learnt the hard way that red can slip away in the most unexpected of ways so she is unlikely to let her guard down, particularly as second-placed Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) is showing no signs of an early concession.

The odds are definitely stacked against a final stage coup by the Italian champion, who is the only rider within a minute of Vollering on the overall and has a crash diminished team with which to close the gap. Still, on Saturday's crosswind split stage 7, the Lidl-Trek squad of five continued to ride aggressively. 

Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.