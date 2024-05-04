'The ride deserved better than fifth' - Gåskjenn impresses at La Vuelta Femenina

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Liv-AlUla-Jayco talent moves up to 13th overall with one stage to go

HADERSLEV DENMARK AUGUST 27 Ingvild Gskjenn of Norway and Team JaycoAlUla crosses the finish line during the 9th Tour of Scandinavia 2023 Battle Of The North Stage 5 a 1439km stage from Middelfart to Haderslev UCIWWT on August 27 2023 in Haderslev Denmark Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ingvild Gåskjenn of Liv-AlUla-Jayco (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Going into La Vuelta Femenina, Mavi García was the Liv-AlUla-Jayco rider expected to perform best in GC. She said her goal was top five overall. While the 40-year-old Spanish Champion may not be on top form, the team has seen 25-year-old Ingvild Gåskjenn rise to the occasion.

Gåskjenn continued to impress after a breakthrough spring campaign, finishing fifth on stage 7 at the Vuelta Femenina on Saturday, moving to 13th place overall and 5:13 behind race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime). García was in 17th overall, 6:36 back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.