Tour of Scandinavia cancelled due to 'insufficient funding'

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Organisers aim to restructure and return in 2025

Tour of Scandinavia 2023
Tour of Scandinavia 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organizers have been forced to cancel this year's Tour of Scandinavia, citing "insufficient funding," but aiming to restructure and bring the race back in 2025. 

The six-day race was scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 1 as part of the Women's WorldTour. The number of events on the top-tier calendar will now be reduced to 27 events and only 13 stage races.

Kirsten Frattini
