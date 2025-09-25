Netherlands, France, Italy - Anna van der Breggen says the biggest teams will have the advantage at Rwanda World Championships

Van der Breggen links up with Vollering to form Dutch offense

Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The orange jerseys of the powerful Dutch team will once again have a strong presence in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali on Saturday.

One of the team's two co-leaders, former two-time world champion Anna van der Breggen, is expecting steep competition from nations with a full seven riders: Italy for Elisa Longo Borghini and France for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

In her first year back, Van der Breggen has consistently risen to the top of her sport again; second at Strade Bianche, a stage win and third overall at the Vuelta a España, sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia, and 11th overall at the Tour de France Femmes.

Van der Breggen watched the under-23 women's race won by Célia Gery (France) from a two-rider sprint after the pair rode away from a small selection on the final climb.

There are also two climbs on the circuit: the Côte de Kigali Golf climb, 800 metres at 8.1% elevation gain halfway around the local circuit, and the decisive Côte de Kimihurura climb, 1.3km at 6.3% on the circuit close to the finish at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

