My favourite bike lights are discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sales

Driving down an unlit road a few years ago I came up behind a cyclist with a pair of led light handlebar plugs flashing away in the dark. I noticed the lights straight away and how much wider they made the rider look on the road - the handlebars being the widest part of our bikes. I was instantly sold and brought myself a pair of the Cateye Orb handlebar plug lights. I've used them ever since, mostly on my winter bike on commutes and dark evening rides. They are a useful way of adding an extra couple of lights to your bike, and you take comfort from knowing you are hopefully that little bit more visible to motorists from behind.

I was looking for Amazon Prime Day cycling deals this afternoon and noticed the Orb bar end plugs were discounted at 18% in the USA and UK. Get yourself a pair if you are interested and they will help you feel that little bit more protected on the bike.

There are a lot of deals out there today, not all of them good, but hopefully this is a useful, affordable one for everyone that will help keep you safer out on the road.

The Orb bar end lights will fit nearly every round handlebar and are easily transferrable between bikes. They use a couple of small coin cell batteries which last months in my experience. There is a flashing and constant mode and you simply push the red coloured part of the lights to turn them on or off or toggle between the modes.

For the money, they are a bit of a no-brainer for me. It's only a good thing to ride with them in the dark and I was really struck by how much that cyclist in the dark stood out on the road when I drove up behind him.

