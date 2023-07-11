My favourite bike lights are discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sales
The Cateye Orb bar end plug lights are discounted on Amazon
Driving down an unlit road a few years ago I came up behind a cyclist with a pair of led light handlebar plugs flashing away in the dark. I noticed the lights straight away and how much wider they made the rider look on the road - the handlebars being the widest part of our bikes. I was instantly sold and brought myself a pair of the Cateye Orb handlebar plug lights. I've used them ever since, mostly on my winter bike on commutes and dark evening rides. They are a useful way of adding an extra couple of lights to your bike, and you take comfort from knowing you are hopefully that little bit more visible to motorists from behind.
I was looking for Amazon Prime Day cycling deals this afternoon and noticed the Orb bar end plugs were discounted at 18% in the USA and UK. Get yourself a pair if you are interested and they will help you feel that little bit more protected on the bike.
There are a lot of deals out there today, not all of them good, but hopefully this is a useful, affordable one for everyone that will help keep you safer out on the road.
Quick Prime Day picks
USA Deals
- 36% off Suunto 9 Peak smartwatch:
$699.00$449.00 at Amazon
- 25% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus & HRM Dual
$699.99$399.99 at Amazon
- 50% off Garmin Enduro:
$799.99$399.99 at Amazon
- 43% off Garmin Instinct:
$249.99$142.49 at Amazon
UK Deals
- 40% off GoPro hero10 black bundle:
£415.00£249.99 at Amazon
- 40% off Wahoo Elemnt Bolt v2:
£329.99£197.79 at Amazon
- 40% off Garmin Forerunner 245:
£249.99£149.99 at Amazon
- 41% off POC Omne Air Spin MIPS Helmet:
£180.00£106.33
Stand out on the road: 18% off Cateye Orb bar end lights
The Orb bar end lights will fit nearly every round handlebar and are easily transferrable between bikes. They use a couple of small coin cell batteries which last months in my experience. There is a flashing and constant mode and you simply push the red coloured part of the lights to turn them on or off or toggle between the modes.
For the money, they are a bit of a no-brainer for me. It's only a good thing to ride with them in the dark and I was really struck by how much that cyclist in the dark stood out on the road when I drove up behind him.
Other Prime Day deals
- Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: All of the best deals from the Prime Day sales
- Amazon Prime Day Wahoo deals: Cycling computers, sensors and more from Wahoo
- Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals: The best of the Garmin deals this Prime Day
- Bike deals: Save on all things related to cycling from beyond Amazon
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.