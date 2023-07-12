My entire tubeless setup is on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Sealant, valves, tape, and even tyres. No excuses now, tube lovers!
Tubeless is becoming the norm for road, and is definitely the dominant system in gravel and MTB, but there's definitely a barrier to entry, both in financial and faff terms. It's a little more mucky, takes a little longer, and you do need more stuff.
The payoff, though, is a riding experience where punctures are a much rarer occurrence. The good news, too, is that everything you need to switch to tubeless is on offer. Everything below is stuff I use for my own tyres with the exception of the tubeless repair kit (for the UK deals at least), and I've spent time checking Amazon prices against other websites. Some things can be found for the same price elsewhere, and a few are even cheaper on other sites.
We're talking the entire setup, a one-basket solution. Tyres, tape, valves, sealant, emergency tubes, repair plugs, and even my favourite air canister to help seat the tyres. There's no excuse not to switch now!
Tubeless deals for Amazon Prime Day
Rim Tape: up to 27% off
USA:
$18.97 $15.99 for Muc-Off rim tape
UK:
£19.99 £13.80 for Stan's rim tape
A decent tubeless setup starts with good rim tape. I use Stan's tape on my own wheels, and certain widths are discounted in the UK. I've not used Muc-Off tape myself, but our Tech Editor Josh has to consistent success.
If you've got tubeless-ready wheels (which you need to have for this to work) they will likely be pre-taped in readiness, but it's worth checking all the same.
Tubeless Valves: Up to 40% off
USA:
$33.99 $24.22 for Peaty's valves
UK:
£24.99 £14.99 for Muc-Off valves
Good valves make life easier; they seal better against the rim, and in the case of both of these options they include a valve core remover, which is extra handy if you want to inject sealant in directly through the valve. The Peaty's option are also compatible with foam rim inserts. Also, both are discounted in jazzy colours, which always helps.
Tyre Sealant: Up to 38% off
USA:
$17.58 $14.99 for Orange Seal
UK:
£19.99 £12.49 for Stan's sealant
Stan's is my go-to sealant for my own bikes, though I tend to opt for the race version generally. Orange Seal is another favourite of Josh's, and it's included in our buyer's guide to the best tubeless sealants, so it's definitely one we recommend as a collective team. In any case, good sealant is probably the most important part of a setup, and both the small and large bottles of Stan's are on sale if you need to stock up.
Inflation Canister: up to 26% off
USA:
$100.94 $64.97 for Schwalbe Tyre Booster
UK:
£79.99 £58.91 for Topeak Tubibooster X
I use the Tubibooster X for every tubeless setup now. It's a wonderfully simple thing, basically just a tank that you fill up with your floor pump, and then release into the tyre so you get one single long consistent blast of air. It seats tyres far more easily than a normal pump ever could, and you can still use your existing pump with it so you're not buying something twice.
I've never used the Schwalbe option myself, but it looks to be much the same and from a big tyre brand, if a little smaller. It's listed at over $100 on Schwalbe's website, but only $64.97 on Amazon at the moment.
Tubolito Emergency Inner Tubes: Up to 22% off
USA:
$34.90 $27.38
UK:
£27.99 £22.99
While you're less likely to get punctures with tubeless, it's not impossible, and you should still take a tube with you. I use Tubolito tubes, as they pack down to a fraction of the size of a butyl tube and weigh far less too. They're more expensive, but they're just an emergency option to get you home.
A key thing to remember is that you cannot use these with rim brakes.
Tubeless repair kit: Up to 15% off
USA: N/A
UK:
£21.29 £18.69 for Peaty's Plugger Kit
I've used Peaty's products a lot, and so while I haven't used this repair kit personally I am inclined to trust its effectiveness. There are other kits discounted in the USA, but that's on you if you want to risk them from a smaller brand. In any case, if you get a puncture you just stab a gummy worm into the hole, trim off the excess, and you're good to go.
Panaracer GravelKing Tubeless Tyres: Up to 34% off
USA:
$49.99 $40.49
UK:
£39.99 £26.49
I've used Panaracer GravelKing tyres on my gravel bike, though in the SK (small knobs) variety. They're not necessarily my favourite, but they are plenty good enough and relatively cheap. A great do-it-all first option for all-road, and the SK version is discounted too.
