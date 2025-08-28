'My body needs some proper rest' – Breaks, bone density and REDS concerns lead Carolin Schiff to call early halt to 2025 gravel season

'For quite a while I haven't had my period so right now the most important thing is getting that back on track, taking this seriously' says 2023 Unbound 200 winner

One of gravel's top players, Carolin Schiff (Canyon), has announced that she will be sitting out the rest of the 2025 cycling season after a succession of breaks left the winner of Unbound in 2023 to the realisation that something more was going on.

Schiff, who started the season with a win at the UCI Gravel World Series event, Castellon Gravel Race, and tried to chase a third win at The Traka 200, but came sixth while racing with a broken rib.

The health implications of the emphasis on watts per kilogram (w/kg) and consequent pressure to lose weight and spectre of REDS – Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport – and its impact on bone density and reproductive health have been drawn into the spotlight in road cycling through recent times.

French cyclist Cédrine Kerbaol, who has a diploma in nutrition studies, launched an Instagram account, @f.e.e.d_powr (Fuelling for Endurance, Energy, and Durability), to raise awareness of and speak out on the topic.

