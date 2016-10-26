POC to become kit supplier for Cannondale-Drapac

Image 1 of 4 New editions of POC's DO Blades were spotted. The orange and black frame with reflective lenses are the latest to be added to the DO Blade line up (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 4 Tom Skujins celebrates his first win in Cannondale colours Image 3 of 4 Alan Marangoni leading the Cannondale train (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Andrew Talansky comes to the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cannondale-Drapac has extended its deal with clothing an accessory manufacturer POC for a further three seasons. The new deal will also see the Swedish company become the team's kit sponsor, with the 2017 jersey set to be revealed on Friday, November 4.

POC, which was founded in 2005, replaces Italian company Castelli, which has supplied the American outfit with kits since 2011. Slipstream Sports, the parent company of the Cannondale-Drapac team, has used POC sunglasses and helmets since the 2014 season and will continue to do so as part of the new deal.

"We've been partners with POC since the 2014 season, and their innovation and support to the team has been critical in many of our achievements," said team CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "I'm proud to call POC a partner, as they offer performance and quality, understand our needs perfectly and can support our future objectives. In addition, their mission, coupled with our overall approach to rider sustainability, is a true reflection on our goals with Cannondale-Drapac team riders. The emphasis POC puts on performance and safety is important to all of us on the team."

After taking on new sponsor Drapac ahead of the Tour de France this year, the team will merge with the Drapac Pro Continental squad for the 2017 season. Taylor Phinney will join the team after six seasons with the BMC Racing Team, as does Sep Vanmarcke, joining current riders Andrew Talansky and Pierre Rolland.