inCycle video: Endura and Movistar’s pursuit of aerodynamic gains

Image 1 of 4 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The Movistar team were on track for a winning time Image 3 of 4 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

One of the secrets to Movistar's success in the time trial is their use of Endura's latest aerodynamic technology. The Scottish manufacture, which produces aerodynamic clothing, provides the team with skinsuits for their individual time trials, including national champions of the discipline Alex Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo.

"It was all about weight, but we got the end of the road with weight," said Jim McFarlane, Managing Director at Endura. "People are understanding that in terms of speed to deliver, aeros is a huge component, and clothing is the biggest component within that. It massively outweighs the advantages that you can get with wheels, with bikes, with areo helmets. The biggest silhouette you have is the rider's body and correspondingly, clothing has the biggest single impact and there is the most possible gains can be made through clothing, rather than hardware."

For Dowsett's Hour Record attempt, Endura produced 57 different finished suits that were tested in the wind tunnel ahead of the event, and the outcome was a winning success.

