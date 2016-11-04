Cannondale-Drapac unveil 2017 team kit from POC - Gallery

Image 1 of 9 The Cannondale-Drapac 2017 team kit (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 9 Waiting for Cannondale-Drapac to unveil their new POC team kit at the Roleur Classic in London (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 9 Cannondale-Drapac unveil their new POC team kit at the Roleur Classic in London (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 9 The Cannondale-Drapac 2017 team kit (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 5 of 9 Waiting for Cannondale-Drapac to unveil their new POC team kit at the Roleur Classic in London (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 9 Cannondale-Drapac unveil their new POC team kit at the Roleur Classic in London (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 9 The Cannondale-Drapac 2017 team kit (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 8 of 9 The Cannondale-Drapac 2017 team kit (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 9 of 9 The Cannondale-Drapac 2017 team kit is unveiled (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Cannondale-Drapac are the latest team to unveil their racing kit for the 2017 season. The American outfit showed off the design, dutifully modelled by their riders Ryan Mullen and Davide Formolo, on the stage at the Rouleur Classic in London on Friday afternoon.

The new kit had many similarities to their 2016 offering but there were a few added elements as incoming kit sponsor POC tried to make their mark.

"We needed to consider the requests from the sponsors such as the Cannondale green and the Drapac red and then the argyle, those were the elements that we needed to have on the jersey. It has been a nice process but also a challenge to have. We also wanted to have the POC DNA," Monica Lindström senior manager apparel at POC, and one of those who helped design the kit, told Cyclingnews after showing off their new design.

The Cannondale green dominates the jersey once again, with the Drapac red in a band on the sleeves and the collar. Red and green bands also trim the bib shorts, and the team also now has red socks. The traditional argyle that has become synonymous with the team is on both the front and back of the jersey, although it is not as prominent, starting midway down the chest and running down to a two-inch thick black line at the bottom of the jersey.

There is a touch more black on the jersey, with a large black panel on the back that curves around the sides and forms the band at front of the jersey. This was the POC influence coming through, something the designers were keen to have.

"We think that the clothing that we are doing has certain characteristics and is easy to recognise from a distance, with the back curve. That was our element into the jersey," Lindström explained.

POC is relatively new to the apparel market and even newer to the road market, with 2016 the fourth anniversary of their first road collection. They have been supplying the Slipstream squad for three seasons, since its days as Garmin-Sharp, with helmets and sunglasses. However, this is their first venture into supplying full kit at this level, as they replace Castelli, which has moved over to Team Sky for the 2017 season. It's a proud moment for Lindström, who joined the company in 2012, and her team.

"It’s a mixture of being really proud and really humble to be able to do this. It seems we had the trust by doing the helmet and the eyewear and this is the natural step forward to do the full kit," she said. "Considering we are quite young in the road scene, we launched our first road bike collection four years ago, we are really proud. It was amazing to be standing beside the riders up there today."