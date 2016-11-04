Rouleur Classic Gallery

Image 1 of 39 Vintage jerseys on display (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 39 POC DO Half Blade sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 39 Pippo Pozzato's Doha World Championships bike. This colour way will be available to buy from next year (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 39 Artistic talent on show (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 39 Team Sky's photographer, Scott Mitchell shows off some of his work (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 39 Jens Voigt enjoying retirement with Zwift (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 39 An array of carbon from the German wheel manufacturer Lightweight (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 39 The Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 39 Nairo Quintana's Vuelta a Espana winning Canyon (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 39 Polartech supplies it's fabrics to a range of clothing brands (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 39 The latest training offering from Tacx (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 39 Pippo Pozzato enjoying the evening (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 39 Team Sky and Castelli unveiled the team jersey for 2017 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 39 Adidas Zonyk Pro sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 39 The hub from Zipp's new 454 NSW wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 39 Zipp's new 454 NSW wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 39 Zipp 454 NSW showcased on a Team Wiggins Pinarello (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 39 The new Cervelo R3 disc (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 39 The Cervelo is equipped with Rotor's UNO groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 39 Wilier had bikes from past and present on display (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 39 The top tube on Alex Dowsett's hour record bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 39 A big chain ring and aero shoe covers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 39 POC AVIP and Raceday collections (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 39 The latest safety developments from POC including a helmet 'black box' to store impact data (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 39 Chris Boardman's Corima hour record bike from 1993 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 39 The Giro d'Italia celebrates it's 100th edition next year (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 39 Vintage signage from Le Tour (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 39 ONCE Team Look timetrial bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 39 Miguel Indurain's iconic Pinarello (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 39 From before the days of carbon fibre and composites (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 39 A guest takes Zwift's virtual reality experience for a spin (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 39 Alexander Kristoff was in attendance with Katusha (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 39 Both road race bikes of the 2015 World Champions (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 39 A stunning paint job on the aero Colnago Concept (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 39 Some of the colour ways on offer from Giro (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 36 of 39 Some of the Giro line up (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 37 of 39 Guess who this belongs to (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 38 of 39 A 3D printed model of Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 39 of 39 Rotor UNO levers (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Our friends at Rouleur are currently hosting their annual event in London. Showcasing the best of cycling, past and present, the event is attended by the pro peloton, manufacturers, photographers, artists and more.

Team Sky and Castelli launched their new kit for the 2017 season there on Thursday evening, whilst POC are set to unveil the kit they've made for the Cannondale-Drapac team on Friday afternoon.

Various talks and discussions from representatives of the media are being held, including Cyclingnews' very own Sadhbh O'Shea taking part in the panel on women's cycling.

Many brands give guests the opportunity to get hands-on with their latest products, as well as displaying various historic icons of cycling, from bikes to jerseys.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to look at some of the highlights from the show so far.