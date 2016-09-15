Movistar extends clothing partnership with Endura

Endura will continue to produce the Movistar kit next season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having announced an extension with Nairo Quintana off the back of his Vuelta a Espana victory, and secured the sponsorship of naming rights sponsor Movistar until at least the end of the 2019 season, the Spanish team has continued its good run of good news with the announcement that Endura will remain its clothing provider for a fourth season next year.

Endura has been Movistar's clothing provider since the 2014 season with the team winning almost 100 races since, including the 2014 Giro d'Italia and 2016 Vuelta and was involved with Alex Dowsett breaking the UCI Hour Record last year. The partnership with the top UCI WorldTour of the last three seasons has been a boost for Endura with rider feedback improving the development and manufacturing of its products as Endura's founder and managing director Jim McFarlane explained.

"Areas throughout the company and collaborators such as Simon Smart at Drag2Zero, have worked tirelessly to bring important innovations to the kit that we make for the team in Scotland and by further extending our partnership with Abarca Sports we look forward to the demands of the UCI WorldTour's leading team and riders driving Endura forward too," McFarlane said.

With 1411 points, Movistar are poised to win the top team prize in the WorldTour once again in 2016 with Quintana also well positioned to end the season as the number one ranked WorldTour cyclist.

Along with Movistar, Endura also sponsor the women's Cervélo-Bigla team.