Movistar Team Women offer multiple contract extensions through 2023

Movistar Team announced on Monday that Jelena Erić, Paula Patiño, Katrine Aalerud and Gloria Rodríguez have signed extensions until the end of the 2023 season. All four had one year remaining on previous multi-year contracts, but they were each offered two-year renewals.

Movistar has already announced the signing of Annemiek van Vleuten on a two-year contract that will see her in a leadership role on the squad through 2022.

The team has also signed Emma Norsgaard and Leah Thomas from the now-folded Equipe Paule Ka, along with under-23 Spanish champion Sara Martín.

Aalerud joined the team this year and her successes included top-10 finishes in stages at the Giro Rosa, Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, and at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as well as victory in the time trial at the Norwegian Championships.

Erić, a former Serbian road race and time trial national champion, is also in her first year with the team. In 2020, she had top-10 finishes at Omloop van het Hageland and La Perigord Ladies, as well as on stages at the Giro Rosa and Madrid Challenge.

Erić was also a valuable teammate for Patiño, who secured eighth place overall at the Giro Rosa. Patiño joined the team in 2019 after a season with the World Cycling Centre, and she has shown improvement and strength in the mountainous stage races.

Rodriguez is a former national champion of Spain and has been with the Movistar Team since their inception in 2018. She is a strong support rider on all terrain and the team are committed to developing her strength and experience on the Women's WorldTour.

Movistar have completed their 14-rider roster to include Annemiek van Vleuten, Leah Thomas, Katrine Aalerud, Aude Biannic, Jelena Erić, Alicia González, Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Sara Martín, Emma Norsgaard, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño, Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel.