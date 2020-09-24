Movistar sign under-23 Spanish champion Sara Martín

The reigning under-23 women's Spanish road race and time trial champion, Sara Martín, will join Women's WorldTour squad Movistar in 2021 on a two-year contract, the team has announced.

Martín currently rides for the Sopela Women's Team, where she's been for the past three seasons while studying chemistry at Valladolid University. Her move to Movistar next year will allow her to finish her university course while she gets to know her new teammates.

"It's really exciting for me to take this step forward," Martín said on her new team's website on Wednesday. "Already taking the step from junior [level] to a UCI elite team with Sopela [three years ago] where some of the Spanish riders now at Movistar also cut their teeth was really important.

"Now, having the chance to join them in the WorldTour, on the same team – and even alongside such world-class athletes as [Mitchelton-Scott's] Annemiek van Vleuten – is such a big opportunity for me," she said. "Ever since I took the step towards full-time cycling, I've been progressing every year, and this leap forward will be huge for my career."

Speaking of what she expects to achieve in her first season at WorldTour level, while still studying, Martín continued: "I hope to be able to support the team wherever I'm needed, learn as much as possible and squeeze every bit of experience from every teammate I come across.

"Riding the best events in the world will help me progress from a technical and tactical standpoint, which is the thing I'm looking forward to improving the most," the 21-year-old said.

"I've always given great importance to my chemistry studies, and their importance to my future, and balancing them with professional sport requires focus and discipline – which has also helped me with cycling.

"I'm quite demanding of myself," Martín added, "and I want to give my best for the team from the very start. And once I finish my studies, I hope to progress even more as a rider and person. At the end of the day, 'giving it your all' – which is my motto – is everything."

Martín will represent Spain in the elite women's individual time trial at the World Championships in Imola, Italy, on Thursday, and will also line up for the elite women's road race on Saturday.