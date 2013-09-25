Movistar confirm split with Pinarello

Trending

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is riding a 6.89kg Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 built with a Campagnolo Record 11 EPS groupset

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Movistar team heads onto the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Movistar rider’s saddle of choice in Selle Italia’s SLR Team Edition

Movistar team boss Eusebio Unzué has confirmed that his team will not ride Pinarello bikes in 2014. The move brings to an end roughly 30 years of collaboration between the giants of the Italian bicycle manufacturing and the Spanish team.

Rumours of a split had been circulating for some time but earlier this week a Pinarello spokesperson told Cyclingnews that a deal was still being negotiated.

However any contract negotiations appear to be over. Speaking to Cyclingnews on Wednesday Unzue said, "We aren't continuing with them. We've got various different offers on the table and we will make an official position for which sponsor we're with next Sunday."

Pinarello announced last month that they had signed a contract extension with the British outfit, Team Sky. The Italian company has sponsored professional teams since the 1960s, including Telekom, Fassa Bortolo, and Unzué's teams.
 