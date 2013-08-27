Team Sky extends partnership with Pinarello

Image 1 of 8 Team Sky gets refreshments (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 8 Does Geraint Thomas's (Sky) Pinarello Dogma 2 look familiar? It should - it's last year's bike but as is usually the case, it's now being used to kick off the next season at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 8 Froome’s Dogma 65.1 Think 2 frame is set up for the mountains (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 8 Who else’s but Chris Froome’s (Sky) Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 8 The Pinarello Bolide: 15 percent less drag and 5 percent lighter say the test figures (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 8 Sky’s Pinarello Bolide finally got a run out under Chris Froome (pictured) and Richie Porte – the team has four riders in the top 10 on GC (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 8 The Pinarello Bolide time trial bike - the successor to the Graal (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 8 of 8 Anyone care to guess who Sky's stem sponsor is? (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Team Sky and Pinarello announced today that they've extended their partnership for a further three years, taking the British WorldTour squad's relationship with the Italian bike manufacturer into its seventh season.

Pinarello was a founding partner of Team Sky in 2010 and has worked closely with riders, mechanics and performance staff to help develop the road and time-trial bikes that have been ultilised in 136 wins thus far, highlighted by back-to-back Tour de France victories in 2012 and 2013.

"Over the last four years our relationship with Pinarello has been a true partnership, one which we are delighted to be extending," said Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford. "Not only do they share the same desire for excellence, but from Fausto right through the company they are an absolute joy to work with. There is a lot more we want to achieve as a team and we go forward knowing we have the best partner to do that in Pinarello."

"I want to thank everyone on the team – from the riders to mechanics and all the staff – for the great support that they have given us during the last four years," said Fausto Pinarello. "And a special thanks to Sir Dave Brailsford, the strongest leader in the peloton. It’s my honor to be a Team Sky partner and I am sure that together we’ll make the best bikes in the world."