Sagan, Cancellara and Kristoff give their final thoughts on Milan-San Remo - Gallery

Image 1 of 9 A cake for Fabian Cancellara's birthday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara and Alexander Kristoff appear before the press ahead of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Organisers held a press conference at the Palazio Marino in Milan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Three of the Milan-San Remo favourites (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Birthday boy Fabian Cancellara gets some bubbly to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 2014 champion Alexander Kristoff talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Alexander Kristoff answers some questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Three of the race contenders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Fabian Cancellara and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.

Peter Sagan, Alexander Kristoff and Fabian Cancellara attended the final pre-Milan-San Remo press conference with the mayor of Milan on Friday afternoon, sharing their final thoughts before the race and then posing with a birthday cake that was given to Cancellara to celebrate his 35th birthday.

The event was stage-managed by race organiser RCS Sport with the mayor using the event to promote cycling in the city and reveal that the Vigorelli velodrome will finally reopen in May after being saved from demolition and undergoing a major renovation.

Kristoff arrived first in the Milan city hall, opposite the Scala opera House. He was sporting a long quiff of hair on the top of his head that put even Sagan’s blonde mane to shame. Surprisingly Cancellara was a little late, with the mayor Giuliano Pisapia forced to pose for a second photo opportunity with the trio of Milan-San Remo contenders.

The opening speeches came from RCS Sport president Riccardo Taranto, Gazzetta dello Sport editor Andrea Monti and even the head of cycling at RCS Sport Mauro Vegni. Sagan, Kristoff and Cancellara tried hard not to look bored or show disappointment at missing out on a final nap before Milan-San Remo. Sagan opted to constantly smile but let slip a yawn at one point.

When it finally became time for the riders to talk, the questions were carefully controlled, with the first about the expected warm weather for the race. It was close on 20C in central Milan, when it is supposed to be cold and wintery. Forecasts predict the same for San Remo on Saturday.





