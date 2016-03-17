Milan-San Remo: Lampre-Merida will send all-Italian roster

Image 1 of 5 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates on the podium after winning the 13th stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. Image 2 of 5 Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) victory salute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec and Matteo Bono await the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.

Lampre-Merida hope to deliver in the sprint finish of Milan-San Remo with Sacha Modolo, who was fourth in his first attempt at the race in 2010. The 28-year-old sprinter did not compete in the race last year, but he was eighth in 2014 and will lead the team's all-Italian roster.

The team will also look in the finale to Davide Cimolai, who was ninth last year, and Roberto Ferrari.

Matteo Bono featured in the main breakaways in the 2014 and 2015 editions of Milan-San Remo and will be supported by Federico Zurlo and Mattia Cattaneo, two young teammates who will be making their debuts in the Classicissima.

Diego Ulissi, winner of a stage at the Giro d'Italia last year, will have Manuele Mori as domestique and hopes to be a factor on the Cipressa or the Poggio at the end of the race.

Lampre-Merida for Milan-San Remo: Matteo Bono, Mattia Cattaneo, Davide Cimolai, Roberto Ferrari, Sacha Modolo, Manuele Mori, Diego Ulissi and Federico Zurlo.

