Milan-San Remo: Race preview with Cancellara and Cavendish - Podcast

Cyclingnews preview the first monument of the season

Fabian Cancellara (Team CSC) celebrates on the podium of the 99th Milan-San Remo

This week the Cyclingnews team of Daniel Benson, Sadhbh O’Shea and Pro Cycling Editor Ed Pickering, discuss and preview Milan-San Remo. We hear from former race winners Mark Cavendish and Fabian Cancellara, as well as check in with Cyclingnews' Italian-based editor Stephen Farrand.

The team pick apart the chances of all the race contenders, from Kristoff to Sagan and Van Avermaet, while they also look back to their highlights from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

 

