Milan-San Remo: Race preview with Cancellara and Cavendish - Podcast
Cyclingnews preview the first monument of the season
This week the Cyclingnews team of Daniel Benson, Sadhbh O’Shea and Pro Cycling Editor Ed Pickering, discuss and preview Milan-San Remo. We hear from former race winners Mark Cavendish and Fabian Cancellara, as well as check in with Cyclingnews' Italian-based editor Stephen Farrand.
Related Articles
10 riders to watch for Milan-San Remo - video
Is the timing right for a generational shift at Milan-San Remo?
Milan-San Remo in pictures - Gallery
Milan-San Remo: Nibali to lead Astana
Milan-San Remo: Sagan confident the victories will come
Milan-San Remo: Dumoulin out with flu
Boonen takes support role for Milan-San Remo
Milan-San Remo: Lampre-Merida will send all-Italian roster
Milan-San Remo: Movistar backing Valverde and Lobato
Milan-San Remo: Cancellara ready to start final Classics run
Tour de Suisse announces 2016 wild card teams, Milan-San Remo poll results - News Shorts
Follow Milan-San Remo live on Cyclingnews
Cavendish and Boasson Hagen to lead Dimension Data at Milan-San Remo
The team pick apart the chances of all the race contenders, from Kristoff to Sagan and Van Avermaet, while they also look back to their highlights from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy