10 riders to watch for Milan-San Remo - video
Kristoff, Cancellara, Van Avermaet, Sagan lead the way with Degenkolb out
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.
The spring campaign really kicks into action this weekend with Milan-San Remo. The race, which has been a part of the racing calendar since 1907, is the first monument of the season and the longest of the year.
Defending champion John Degenkolb is still recovering from the horror crash during a training ride in January and won’t be in Milan this Saturday. There are, however, four other former champions expected to compete, including 2014 champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).
This year’s route is much the same as it was in 2015, with the now traditional finish of the three Capos, the Cipressa and the Poggio before the run-in towards the Via Roma.
A victory at Milan-San Remo can make a rider’s career, and we’ve put together a list of 10 riders we think could be in with a shout come Saturday afternoon.
