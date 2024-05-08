Michael Garrison 'fittest I've ever been' as he squares off against McNulty in US Pro ITT

Former U23 ITT national champion takes aim at elite title after Speed Week relegation leads to runner-up finish

Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub) retained the Speed Week lead with a fifth place at Spin the District: Union City Criterium on April 30, 2024 (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)

Former US under-23 time trial national champion Michael Garrison loves to go all out. He demonstrated that this past week by taking second overall at USA Speed Week, battling multi-rider squads from REIGN Storm Racing, Ribble Rebellion and others as a one-man show with MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub. 

His season has consisted of a totally new configuration for training and racing, where he moved from four structured seasons with Hagens Berman Axeon and launched a solo career with a mix of mountain bike, gravel and road events. For the US Pro Road National Championships, he plans to bring fresh legs and renewed enthusiasm with a chance to upend defending champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in a week’s time.

