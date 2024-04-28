US Pro crit champion Labecki racing Speed Week 'to honour the jersey I won'

By Jackie Tyson
published

EF Education-Cannondale rider competes in stars-and-stripes kit for first time at Greenville Cycling Classic

Coryn Rivera lines up in the stars-and-stripes jersey next to L39ION of Los Angeles riders at 2024 Greenville Cycling Classic
Coryn Rivera lines up in the stars-and-stripes jersey next to L39ION of Los Angeles riders at 2024 Greenville Cycling Classic (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

Coryn Labecki returned to her US roots of criterium racing this week, lining up at the opening round of USA Speed Week in Greenville, South Carolina “to honour the jersey that I won last summer”. There were no parade laps, just full-on, high-speed racing for 50 laps, the stars-and-stripes jersey on display for the first time in 10 months.

Labecki used the Greenville Cycling Classic as her coming-out-party for the national jersey, having won the elite women’s criterium national title last June at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships, holding off two-time crit champion Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles). It was a staggering 73rd national title of her career, across junior and elite divisions in multiple disciplines.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).