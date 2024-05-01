Neilson Powless returns from knee injury in time for 'nice steady build for the Tour'

By Simone Giuliani
published

EF Education-EasyPost rider to resume racing at Eschborn-Frankfurt Wednesday, also returning to US to race Nationals

MONTREAL QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 10 Neilson Powless of The Netherlands and Team EF EducationEasypost reacts after the 12th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2023 a 2214km one day race from Montreal to Montreal UCIWT on September 10 2023 in Montreal Quebec Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) finishing the 2023 season at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) may not have had the spring he was hoping for – having to sit out the Classics as a nagging injury stopped him pinning on a number for nearly two months – but the rider from the United States is now ready to race again with plenty of time to build toward his next major goal of the season, the Tour de France.

The first race back for the American will be Eschborn-Frankfurt on Wednesday, with the rider ready to reset from his knee injury at the one day WorldTour race in Germany.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.