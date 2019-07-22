Meet the press, a spin and a splash in the pool on the Tour de France rest day - Gallery

Image 1 of 35 Wanty-Gobert Cycling team jump into the pool on a warm rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Team Ineos out for a spin on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 Team Ineos out for a spin on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 Team Ineos out for a spin on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 Egan Bernal on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 Time to clean the bikes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Team INEOS / Pinarello Bike / Shimano Dura -Ace Wheel / Continental Tire / Detail view / during the 106th Tour de France 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 One of Julian Alaphilippe's toy lions outside the Deceuninck-QuickStep camp on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) meets the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Lukas Postlberger on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) meets the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Egan Bernal on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Dave Brailsford and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) speaks to the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Thibaut Pinot (Grouplama-FDJ) at a press conference on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) speaks to the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Egan Bernal (Team INeos) heads out for a ride on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Gobert Cycling) goes for a swim on the second rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 Mikel Landa (Movistar) talks to the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Alejandro Valverde on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) speaks to the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders out for an easy spin during the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders out for an easy spin during the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders out for an easy spin during the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Mikel Landa (Movistar) talks to the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Thibaut Pinot on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Bora-hansgrohe mechanic hard at work on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Thibaut Pinot on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Alejandro Valverde at a press conference on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 Thibaut Pinot and Marc Madiot on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Emanuel Buchmann on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert Cycilng) dives into the pool on a warm rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After a tough spell through the Pyrenees, the peloton has arrived at the much-needed second rest day at the Tour de France on Monday in Nîmes. The riders took an opportunity to get out for an easy spin and met the press to talk about what they expect in the final week of the race.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's overall leader Julian Alaphilippe was on hand to speak about his performances during the first two weeks, along with his anticipation of a challenging final week in the Alps before reaching the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday. While he was chatting about his dream of winning this Tour de France, his teammates such as Elia Viviani were out enjoying a ride in the warm temperatures.

Movistar's trio of Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa and world champion Alejandro Valverde, held three separate press conferences. Tensions arose between them when Quintana fell off pace on the Col du Tourmalet at the end of stage 14 on Saturday, particularly after his team spent considerable effort setting a blistering pace on his behalf. It seems there may have been some miscommunication, as Quintana says he notified his team that he was having difficulty before the final climb.

Team Ineos also enjoyed a team ride around Nîmes, while co-leaders Geraint Thomas (defending champion) and Egan Bernal also spent time speaking with the press about their prospects for the third week of the Tour.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who won the stage on top of the Tourmalet, has repositioned himself just 1:50 behind Alaphilippe heading into the last week. He will be kicking himself for losing 1:40 on a flat, crosswind stage during stage 10. But he has shown the motivation and the strength to make up for that loss and has moved himself back up into contention for the yellow jersey.

Teams that did not have as many media obligations, such as Wanty-Gobert Cycling, enjoyed an easy spin and a splash on the pool on the second rest day at the Tour de France.

