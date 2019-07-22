Pinot rises as Thomas and Bernal politely tussle for Tour de France leadership – Podcast
All the latest from the Cyclingnews team on the ground at the conclusion of stage 15
In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at another blockbuster at the Tour de France after seeing Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates win stage 15 at Prat d'Albis, where Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) put time into all of his GC rivals.
For the first time in this year's race, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looked vulnerable as the Tour reached its final summit finish in the Pyrenees. The Frenchman still has over a minute on Geraint Thomas, who in turn looked better than he did on stage 14, but still lost time to his Team Ineos teammate Egan Bernal.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann has now emerged as a podium contender, while the dynamic between all three of Movistar's leaders looks set to entertain us all the way to Paris.
