Pinot rises as Thomas and Bernal politely tussle for Tour de France leadership – Podcast

Image 1 of 3 Egan Bernal on Prat d'Albis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) stays hidden earlier on during stage 15 of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at another blockbuster at the Tour de France after seeing Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates win stage 15 at Prat d'Albis, where Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) put time into all of his GC rivals.

For the first time in this year's race, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looked vulnerable as the Tour reached its final summit finish in the Pyrenees. The Frenchman still has over a minute on Geraint Thomas, who in turn looked better than he did on stage 14, but still lost time to his Team Ineos teammate Egan Bernal.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann has now emerged as a podium contender, while the dynamic between all three of Movistar's leaders looks set to entertain us all the way to Paris.

Don't forget that you can win a signed EF Education First jersey from this year's Tour de France. To be in with a chance, just subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Podbean. We'll pick a winner later in the race.

Sponsor message

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Merida.

The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Marta Bastianelli, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing. Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike. For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.