'Maybe I should have judged my effort differently' – No win for Ben Healy on Mont Ventoux, but magical Tour de France continues

Irishman second behind Valentin Paret-Peintre after another big day in the breakaway

EF Education - EasyPost team&#039;s Irish rider Ben Healy celebrates on the podium with the most combative rider&#039;s award after the 16th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux, southern France, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is recognized after second place on Mont Ventoux with the most combative rider's award (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Healy and Tour de France breakaways have become a match made in heaven. His escape efforts have so far earned him a stage win, a stint in the yellow jersey, top 10 on GC, and on Tuesday, a runner-up spot on Mont Ventoux.

Of course, second on the stage and a most combative rider's award wasn't what the EF Education-EasyPost rider was looking for, but it marked another ultra-strong day in what has been a hugely impressive race.

