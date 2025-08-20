Max Poole out of Vuelta a España and all upcoming racing after Epstein-Barr virus diagnosis

Brit abandoned the Tour de Pologne whilst struggling with health and has since been diagnosed with the infection and glandular fever

CHAMPOLUC, ITALY - MAY 30: Max Poole of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL crosses the finish line during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 19 a 166km stage from Biella to Champoluc 1574m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2025 in Champoluc, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Poole finished 11th at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain's Max Poole (Picnic PostNL) has been ruled out of the Vuelta a España, all upcoming racing and training after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and glandular fever, also known as mononucleosis.

Poole had been set to target the GC at the Spanish Grand Tour after finishing 11th overall at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, but has struggled with his health while preparing for the race.

In a short statement released on Wednesday, Picnic PostNL said that Poole "wasn’t reacting positively to training" and abandoned the recent Tour de Pologne to undergo further investigations, which found he has Epstein-Barr virus.

The Epstein-Barr virus can be a long-term underlying issue, but it also causes acute cases of glandular fever – or mono – which is what Poole is suffering from.

“We’ve been looking into the possible reasons for Max’s health problems over the past few weeks, and today we confirmed that he has Epstein-Barr virus with glandular fever," Picnic PostNL doctor Camiel Aldershof said.

"Sadly, this means he’ll need a longer period of rest while we work on getting him back to full health. Now we know what’s behind his symptoms, we can start moving in the right direction with his recovery."

“It’s been a difficult few weeks trying to work out what the situation was and I appreciate the support the team has given me during this period," he said.

"I’m pretty relieved to now understand the root of the problem as it means that I can start to focus on recovery and getting my health back on track. I’m really disappointed to miss the team at the Vuelta, and wish them the best of luck there.”

"Max didn’t come away from altitude feeling as we’d hoped," Picnic head coach Rudi Kemna explained. "Now that we know the full extent of his illness, our focus is simply on looking after him and giving him the time and support he needs to recover fully.”

