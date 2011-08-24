Mata and Prado secure US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour overall victories
Hampshire 100 wraps up series as final round is cancelled
The USA Cycling Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) wrapped up this weekend with the Hampshire 100 in Greenfield, New Hampshire. Manuel Prado and Pua Mata (both Team Sho-Air) won the series.
The previously scheduled final round, the 6-Hour Sunset Challenge, scheduled for August 27 in Fontana, California, has been cancelled, which made the Hampshire 100 the fourth and final stop on the Tour.
Men
Prado topped the men's standings with 160 points. Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) and Justin Spinelli (Luxe Wheelworks), who were the only other riders to win a race on the US Pro UET this season, tied for second with 60 points apiece.
Three riders, Jay Henry, Jonny Hintze (Bikers Edge) and Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark), tied for third place with 40 points apiece.
The Hampshire 100 course navigated diverse terrain and wound through the towns of Greenfield, Francestown, Hancock, Bennington, Deering and Weare. It also climbed Crotched Mountain.
Spinelli, who was the only person to complete the Hampshire 100 course in under five hours, led the 16-rider men's field with a time of 4:47:53 in the final results. Prado finished second, edging two-time American Olympian Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory). Both Prado and Juarez posted times of 5:00:22.
Women
Mata won each of the three US Pro UET races she entered to amass 180 points and top the final women's standings. Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com/iRideAdventures), who won the Hampshire 100, finished second with 60 points. The four riders tied for third with 40 points were: Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing), Jana Repulski, Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics) and Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo).
At the Hampshire 100, Potter beat Milkowski. In the final results, Potter finished the course in 6:06:12 while Milkowski completed the course in 8:54:54.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Manuel Prado
|160
|pts
|2
|Colin Cares
|60
|3
|Justin Spinelli
|60
|4
|Jay Henry
|40
|5
|Jonny Hintze
|40
|6
|Jonathan Schottler
|40
|7
|David Tinker Juarez
|30
|8
|Kelly Magelky
|30
|9
|Brett Nichols
|30
|10
|Lee Unwin
|30
|11
|Nathan Rice
|25
|12
|Brian Smith
|25
|13
|Aaron Snyder
|25
|14
|Sam Young
|25
|15
|John Foley
|18
|16
|John Reuter
|18
|17
|Christian Tanguy
|18
|18
|Andrew Freye
|16
|19
|Joe Gallegos
|16
|20
|Taylor Shelden
|16
|21
|Chris Cook
|14
|22
|Travis Scheefer
|14
|23
|Brian Wilichoski
|14
|24
|Tim Allen
|12
|25
|Ryon Butterfield
|12
|26
|Brian Lariviere
|12
|27
|Kevin Hines
|10
|28
|Greg Krause
|10
|29
|Gregory Jancaitis
|8
|30
|Colby Pearce
|8
|31
|Jesse Jakomait
|6
|32
|Alby King
|6
|33
|Andy Gould
|4
|34
|Ezekiel Hersh
|4
|35
|Daniel Matheny
|3
|36
|Aaron Oakes
|3
|37
|Chris Gagnon
|2
|38
|Nick Truitt
|2
|39
|Ken Benesh
|1
|1
|Pua Mata
|180
|pts
|2
|Karen Potter
|60
|3
|Anna Milkowski
|40
|4
|Jana Repulski
|40
|5
|Jennifer Smith
|40
|6
|Andrea Wilson
|40
|7
|Kelly Boniface
|30
|8
|Rebecc Rusch
|30
|9
|Jennifer Gersbach
|25
|10
|Lynn Stott
|25
|11
|Sonya Bugbee
|18
|12
|Muffy Ritz
|18
|13
|Amy Chiuchiolo
|16
|14
|Jennifer Tilley
|16
|15
|Sarah Rawley
|14
|16
|India Wysong
|14
