Mata and Prado secure US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour overall victories

Image 1 of 2 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Okolestuff.com Pua Sawicki rode strong and finished in 6th place. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

The USA Cycling Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) wrapped up this weekend with the Hampshire 100 in Greenfield, New Hampshire. Manuel Prado and Pua Mata (both Team Sho-Air) won the series.

The previously scheduled final round, the 6-Hour Sunset Challenge, scheduled for August 27 in Fontana, California, has been cancelled, which made the Hampshire 100 the fourth and final stop on the Tour.

Men

Prado topped the men's standings with 160 points. Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) and Justin Spinelli (Luxe Wheelworks), who were the only other riders to win a race on the US Pro UET this season, tied for second with 60 points apiece.

Three riders, Jay Henry, Jonny Hintze (Bikers Edge) and Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark), tied for third place with 40 points apiece.

The Hampshire 100 course navigated diverse terrain and wound through the towns of Greenfield, Francestown, Hancock, Bennington, Deering and Weare. It also climbed Crotched Mountain.

Spinelli, who was the only person to complete the Hampshire 100 course in under five hours, led the 16-rider men's field with a time of 4:47:53 in the final results. Prado finished second, edging two-time American Olympian Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory). Both Prado and Juarez posted times of 5:00:22.

Women

Mata won each of the three US Pro UET races she entered to amass 180 points and top the final women's standings. Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com/iRideAdventures), who won the Hampshire 100, finished second with 60 points. The four riders tied for third with 40 points were: Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing), Jana Repulski, Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics) and Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo).

At the Hampshire 100, Potter beat Milkowski. In the final results, Potter finished the course in 6:06:12 while Milkowski completed the course in 8:54:54.

Elite men final US Pro UET standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Manuel Prado 160 pts 2 Colin Cares 60 3 Justin Spinelli 60 4 Jay Henry 40 5 Jonny Hintze 40 6 Jonathan Schottler 40 7 David Tinker Juarez 30 8 Kelly Magelky 30 9 Brett Nichols 30 10 Lee Unwin 30 11 Nathan Rice 25 12 Brian Smith 25 13 Aaron Snyder 25 14 Sam Young 25 15 John Foley 18 16 John Reuter 18 17 Christian Tanguy 18 18 Andrew Freye 16 19 Joe Gallegos 16 20 Taylor Shelden 16 21 Chris Cook 14 22 Travis Scheefer 14 23 Brian Wilichoski 14 24 Tim Allen 12 25 Ryon Butterfield 12 26 Brian Lariviere 12 27 Kevin Hines 10 28 Greg Krause 10 29 Gregory Jancaitis 8 30 Colby Pearce 8 31 Jesse Jakomait 6 32 Alby King 6 33 Andy Gould 4 34 Ezekiel Hersh 4 35 Daniel Matheny 3 36 Aaron Oakes 3 37 Chris Gagnon 2 38 Nick Truitt 2 39 Ken Benesh 1