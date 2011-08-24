Trending

Mata and Prado secure US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour overall victories

Hampshire 100 wraps up series as final round is cancelled

Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Okolestuff.com Pua Sawicki rode strong and finished in 6th place.

(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

The USA Cycling Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) wrapped up this weekend with the Hampshire 100 in Greenfield, New Hampshire. Manuel Prado and Pua Mata (both Team Sho-Air) won the series.

The previously scheduled final round, the 6-Hour Sunset Challenge, scheduled for August 27 in Fontana, California, has been cancelled, which made the Hampshire 100 the fourth and final stop on the Tour.

Men

Prado topped the men's standings with 160 points. Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) and Justin Spinelli (Luxe Wheelworks), who were the only other riders to win a race on the US Pro UET this season, tied for second with 60 points apiece.

Three riders, Jay Henry, Jonny Hintze (Bikers Edge) and Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark), tied for third place with 40 points apiece.

The Hampshire 100 course navigated diverse terrain and wound through the towns of Greenfield, Francestown, Hancock, Bennington, Deering and Weare. It also climbed Crotched Mountain.

Spinelli, who was the only person to complete the Hampshire 100 course in under five hours, led the 16-rider men's field with a time of 4:47:53 in the final results. Prado finished second, edging two-time American Olympian Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory). Both Prado and Juarez posted times of 5:00:22.

Women

Mata won each of the three US Pro UET races she entered to amass 180 points and top the final women's standings. Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com/iRideAdventures), who won the Hampshire 100, finished second with 60 points. The four riders tied for third with 40 points were: Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing), Jana Repulski, Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics) and Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo).

At the Hampshire 100, Potter beat Milkowski. In the final results, Potter finished the course in 6:06:12 while Milkowski completed the course in 8:54:54.

Elite men final US Pro UET standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Manuel Prado160pts
2Colin Cares60
3Justin Spinelli60
4Jay Henry40
5Jonny Hintze40
6Jonathan Schottler40
7David Tinker Juarez30
8Kelly Magelky30
9Brett Nichols30
10Lee Unwin30
11Nathan Rice25
12Brian Smith25
13Aaron Snyder25
14Sam Young25
15John Foley18
16John Reuter18
17Christian Tanguy18
18Andrew Freye16
19Joe Gallegos16
20Taylor Shelden16
21Chris Cook14
22Travis Scheefer14
23Brian Wilichoski14
24Tim Allen12
25Ryon Butterfield12
26Brian Lariviere12
27Kevin Hines10
28Greg Krause10
29Gregory Jancaitis8
30Colby Pearce8
31Jesse Jakomait6
32Alby King6
33Andy Gould4
34Ezekiel Hersh4
35Daniel Matheny3
36Aaron Oakes3
37Chris Gagnon2
38Nick Truitt2
39Ken Benesh1

Elite women final US Pro UET standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pua Mata180pts
2Karen Potter60
3Anna Milkowski40
4Jana Repulski40
5Jennifer Smith40
6Andrea Wilson40
7Kelly Boniface30
8Rebecc Rusch30
9Jennifer Gersbach25
10Lynn Stott25
11Sonya Bugbee18
12Muffy Ritz18
13Amy Chiuchiolo16
14Jennifer Tilley16
15Sarah Rawley14
16India Wysong14