US Pro Ultra Endurance Series adds fifth round

A racer in the Spa City six-hour mountain bike race. (Image credit: Fred Phillips)

USA Cycling added a fifth event to its US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) for 2011. The US Cup Six-Hour Sunset Challenge will close out the debut year of the endurance series with overall champions crowned at the end of the six-hour event running from 3:00 to 9:00 pm on Saturday, August 27 in Fontana, California.

"We're very excited and pleased to add a fifth stop on the inaugural Pro UET this year," said USA Cycling National Events Director, Kelli Lusk. "The US Cup organizers have a proven record of producing top-notch events, and Fontana will be a nice fit for a six-hour race."

Fontana hosted a round of the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) earlier this year.

For more on the Six Hour Sunset Challenge, visit uscup.net.

For more information on the Pro UET, visit www.usacycling.org/news/user/story.php?id=5928.

2011 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Ultra-Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) (revised)

March 12: Spa City Extreme 6-Hour, Hot Springs, Arkansas

July 4: Firecracker 50, Breckenridge, Colorado

July 23: Galena Grinder, Boise, Idaho

August 21: Hampshire 100, Greenfield, New Hampshire

August 27: US Cup-Six hour Sunset Challenge, Fontana, California