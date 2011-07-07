Trending

Mata expands US Pro UET lead

Prado leads Cares in men's standings

Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) in the lead at the Firecracker 50

(Image credit: Team Sho-Air / Specialized)

The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Ultra-Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) returned to action with the Firecracker 50 in Breckenridge, Colorado, on July 4.

After winning the Firecracker 50, Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) joined Manny Prado (Team Sho-air) atop the US Pro UET men's standings. Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark) and Jay Henry are in a dead heat for third while Lee Unwin and Kelly Magelky (Honey Stinger-Trek) are knotted for fifth.

The 23-year-old Cares was one of only two riders to complete the highly-technical, 54-mile Firecracker course in less than four hours. Henry, who placed second in the final results, was one minute behind Cares for second place. The course, which was modified to account for large amounts of snow and wet conditions, was contested on two laps of a 27-mile, singletrack loop.

Pua Mata (Team Sho-air) bolstered her lead in the women's US Pro UET standings with a win at the Firecracker 50. She leads the women's standings by 80 points over Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo) and Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics), who are tied for second place.

Mata rode away with the win in the women's race, completing the 54-mile course nearly 20 minutes faster than Smith. Mata recently placed eighth in the 2011 Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships in Montebelluna, Italy, before competing in Breckenridge.

The US Pro UET will continue with the Galenda Grinder in Ketchum, Idaho, on July 23.

Standings

Men's US Pro UET standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado60pts
2Colin Cares60
3Jonathan Schottler40
4Jay Henry40
5Lee Unwin30
6Kelly Magelky30
7Nathan Rice25
8Brian Smith25
9Christian Tanguy18
10Taylor Shelden16
11Travis Scheefer14
12Tim Allen12
13Greg Krause10
14Colby Pearce8
15Jesse Jakomait6
16Ezekiel Hersh4
17Daniel Matheny3
18Nick Truitt2
19Ken Benesh1

Women's US Pro UET standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata120pts
2Andrea Wilson40
3Jennifer Smith40
4Kelly Boniface30
5Jennifer Gersbach25
6Sonya Bugbee18
7Jennifer Tilley16
8Sarah Rawley14