Prado assumes top spot in US Pro UET

Image 1 of 2 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) was quite far back with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) in the lead at the Firecracker 50 (Image credit: Team Sho-Air / Specialized)

The USA Cycling Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) continued last weekend with the Galena Grinder in Ketchum, Idaho. With two remaining rounds, Manuel Prado and Pua Mata (both Sho-Air/Specialized) lead the series standings.

Prado won the 45-mile Galena Grinder ahead of Jonny Hintze (Bikers Edge) and Brett Nichols and now holds a 60-point lead over Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) in the men's series standings. Jay Henry, Hintze and Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark) are tied for third place with 40 points each.

Mata all but cemented her position atop the women's standings by winning her third of three events, thus far. Mata had already won the Spa City Extreme 6-Hour in March and the Firecracker 50 earlier this month.

Three women are tied for second place, trailing Mata by 80 points. Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics), Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo) and Jana Repulski each have 40 points. Kelly Boniface and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) are tied for fifth with 30 points apiece.

In the Galena Grinder, Mata impressively finished the race second among all riders - male and female - only three minutes behind Prado in the final results.

The next US Pro UET event will be the Hampshire 100 in Greenfield, New Hampshire on August 21.

US Pro UET standings

Men's standings with two rounds remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado 120 pts 2 Colin Cares 60 3 Jay Henry 40 4 Jonny Hintze 40 5 Jonathan Schottler 40 6 Kelly Magelky 30 7 Brett Nichols 30 8 Lee Unwin 30 9 Nathan Rice 25 10 Brian Smith 25 11 Sam Young 25 12 John Reuter 18 13 Christian Tanguy 18 14 Joe Gallegos 16 15 Taylor Shelden 16 16 Chris Cook 14 17 Travis Scheefer 14 18 Tim Allen 12 19 Ryon Butterfield 12 20 Greg Krause 10 21 Colby Pearce 8 22 Jesse Jakomait 6 23 Ezekiel Hersh 4 24 Daniel Matheny 3 25 Nick Truitt 2 26 Ken Benesh 1