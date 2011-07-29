Prado assumes top spot in US Pro UET
Mata expands lead in women's series
The USA Cycling Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) continued last weekend with the Galena Grinder in Ketchum, Idaho. With two remaining rounds, Manuel Prado and Pua Mata (both Sho-Air/Specialized) lead the series standings.
Prado won the 45-mile Galena Grinder ahead of Jonny Hintze (Bikers Edge) and Brett Nichols and now holds a 60-point lead over Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) in the men's series standings. Jay Henry, Hintze and Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark) are tied for third place with 40 points each.
Mata all but cemented her position atop the women's standings by winning her third of three events, thus far. Mata had already won the Spa City Extreme 6-Hour in March and the Firecracker 50 earlier this month.
Three women are tied for second place, trailing Mata by 80 points. Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics), Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo) and Jana Repulski each have 40 points. Kelly Boniface and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) are tied for fifth with 30 points apiece.
In the Galena Grinder, Mata impressively finished the race second among all riders - male and female - only three minutes behind Prado in the final results.
The next US Pro UET event will be the Hampshire 100 in Greenfield, New Hampshire on August 21.
US Pro UET standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|120
|pts
|2
|Colin Cares
|60
|3
|Jay Henry
|40
|4
|Jonny Hintze
|40
|5
|Jonathan Schottler
|40
|6
|Kelly Magelky
|30
|7
|Brett Nichols
|30
|8
|Lee Unwin
|30
|9
|Nathan Rice
|25
|10
|Brian Smith
|25
|11
|Sam Young
|25
|12
|John Reuter
|18
|13
|Christian Tanguy
|18
|14
|Joe Gallegos
|16
|15
|Taylor Shelden
|16
|16
|Chris Cook
|14
|17
|Travis Scheefer
|14
|18
|Tim Allen
|12
|19
|Ryon Butterfield
|12
|20
|Greg Krause
|10
|21
|Colby Pearce
|8
|22
|Jesse Jakomait
|6
|23
|Ezekiel Hersh
|4
|24
|Daniel Matheny
|3
|25
|Nick Truitt
|2
|26
|Ken Benesh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pua Mata
|180
|pts
|2
|Jennifer Smith
|40
|3
|Andrea Wilson
|40
|4
|Jana Repulski
|40
|5
|Kelly Boniface
|30
|6
|Rebecc Rusch
|30
|7
|Jennifer Gersbach
|25
|8
|Lynn Stott
|25
|9
|Sonya Bugbee
|18
|10
|Muffy Ritz
|18
|11
|Jennifer Tilley
|16
|12
|Amy Chiuchiolo
|16
|13
|Sarah Rawley
|14
|14
|India Wysong
|14
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy