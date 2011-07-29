Prado assumes top spot in US Pro UET

Trending

Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) was quite far back with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) in the lead at the Firecracker 50

(Image credit: Team Sho-Air / Specialized)

The USA Cycling Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) continued last weekend with the Galena Grinder in Ketchum, Idaho. With two remaining rounds, Manuel Prado and Pua Mata (both Sho-Air/Specialized) lead the series standings.

Prado won the 45-mile Galena Grinder ahead of Jonny Hintze (Bikers Edge) and Brett Nichols and now holds a 60-point lead over Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) in the men's series standings. Jay Henry, Hintze and Jonathan Schottler (Michelob Ultra-Big Shark) are tied for third place with 40 points each.

Mata all but cemented her position atop the women's standings by winning her third of three events, thus far. Mata had already won the Spa City Extreme 6-Hour in March and the Firecracker 50 earlier this month.

Three women are tied for second place, trailing Mata by 80 points. Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics), Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo) and Jana Repulski each have 40 points. Kelly Boniface and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) are tied for fifth with 30 points apiece.

In the Galena Grinder, Mata impressively finished the race second among all riders - male and female - only three minutes behind Prado in the final results.

The next US Pro UET event will be the Hampshire 100 in Greenfield, New Hampshire on August 21.

US Pro UET standings

Men's standings with two rounds remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado120pts
2Colin Cares60
3Jay Henry40
4Jonny Hintze40
5Jonathan Schottler40
6Kelly Magelky30
7Brett Nichols30
8Lee Unwin30
9Nathan Rice25
10Brian Smith25
11Sam Young25
12John Reuter18
13Christian Tanguy18
14Joe Gallegos16
15Taylor Shelden16
16Chris Cook14
17Travis Scheefer14
18Tim Allen12
19Ryon Butterfield12
20Greg Krause10
21Colby Pearce8
22Jesse Jakomait6
23Ezekiel Hersh4
24Daniel Matheny3
25Nick Truitt2
26Ken Benesh1

Women's standings with two rounds remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata180pts
2Jennifer Smith40
3Andrea Wilson40
4Jana Repulski40
5Kelly Boniface30
6Rebecc Rusch30
7Jennifer Gersbach25
8Lynn Stott25
9Sonya Bugbee18
10Muffy Ritz18
11Jennifer Tilley16
12Amy Chiuchiolo16
13Sarah Rawley14
14India Wysong14