Martin and Cancellara recovering from crash injuries at different rates

Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara are both recovering from serious injuries suffered in crashes this spring, with their recuperations going at a slow rate. Reigning world time trial champion Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is on the bike again, in a way “that has nothing to do with training”. Four-time world time trial champion Cancellara of RadioShack-Nissan is facing slower progress than expected.

Cancellara crashed in the feed zone during the Tour of Flanders, breaking his collarbone in four places. He underwent successful surgery on it, and as recently as last Sunday was on the rollers training again.

On Wednesday, however, he reported that things didn't look so good. “No rollers and no training. Sad day beacause strange feeling on the shoulder but the collarbone is ok. It is on the good way,” he Tweeted.

“The crash made more damage on the shoulder then we were thinking. The muscle, nerves, tendonitis and ligaments are now in treatment with physio.”

It is not known when he might return to racing, although he had previously announced he would participate in the Bayern Rundfahrt, May 22-27.

Martin suffered multiple facial fractures as well as fractures to his shoulder blade and upper arm. No surgery was needed and he was back on the bike only a week after being hit by a car whilst training. On Tuesday he took an easy ride on the bike path for half an hour and upped that to one hour on Wednesday. “That has nothing to do with training. It is simply good to sit on the bike again and to enjoy the small steps of my recuperation,” he wrote on his website.

“I don't want to overdo it. I will concentrate on the healing and give my body all the time it needs. My top priority is to get well again.”

His return to racing has not yet been set. “When the doctors say I can increase the intensity, I will do that. But I won't decide that for myself.”