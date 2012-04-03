Cancellara sets himself new season goals

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

RadioShack-Nissan's Fabian Cancellara has used a press conference in Basel, Switzerland, to announce that his next goal this season was going to be the London Olympics. Cancellara, who has just had surgery for a quarduple collarbone fracture sustained at a crash in the Tour of Flanders, also said that his wife Stefanie is expecting their second child.

"I actually wanted to make this news public after a victory in the Tour of Flanders, but given the changed circumstances I'll say it anyway: we are expecting a second child," the Swiss time trail ace said at the press conference held in the Crossklinik Basel. The baby is due sometime this summer.

Given the extent of the multiple fracture of his collarbone, Cancellara will rest for a few days before taking to the rollers again. "I'm certainly going to recover for another week or ten days now. In principle, I could start training again on the rollers now but I'm just going to use this recovery time to spend some quality time with my family. My next goal will then be in August with the London Olympics," he explained, confirming earlier reports that he will come back to racing at the end of May, at the Tour of Bavaria from May 22-27.

Cancellara's crash in the feed zone was of course a shocker for his pregnant wife, who was watching the Tour of Flanders on television. "While I was in the ambulance, I tried to call her back home in Switzerland, but the line was always busy," the 31-year-old told Blick.ch.

"I received a lot of support, a lot of text messages. Tom Boonen also sent me one, wishing me good recovery. He wrote that I should come back soon and meanwhile enjoy the time with my family."