Cancellara to return by end of May

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Following the successful surgery of his quadruple collarbone fracture on Sunday evening in Switzerland, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) is recovering both physically and mentally from his unlucky crash in the Tour of Flanders. Slowly getting back his morale, the Swiss powerhouse is announced to return to racing by the end of May. He will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

"Depending on Fabian's state of health, we will try to take up training again on Tuesday, at least in the gym," the team's doctor Andreas Gösele explained to Swiss television. Dirk Demol, Cancellara's sports director, has meanwhile indicated to newspaper La Matin de Lausanne that the rider is planned to come back to competition at either the Tour of Bavaria (May 23-27) or the Tour of Luxembourg (May 30-June 3) at the soonest.

Meanwhile, 'Spartacus' is overcoming his disappointment in crashing out of contention in the Spring Classics at a time when his form was at its peak. "Rumour has it that where I hit the ground in the feedzone of the Tour of Flanders, there is a big hole now, they must repair the tarmac," he tweeted on his personal account on Monday. "Just a joke, a late April Fools joke. Tell you I hit the ground hard though, really hard. Lucky I haven't got more injuries. Details will come in my press conference in Switzerland."

