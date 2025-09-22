'Marianne Vos isn't replaceable' – Dutch superstar skips Road World Championships in Rwanda

The Dutch women's team for the UCI Road World Championships lost a key member after three-time road world champion Marianne Vos opted to remain in the Netherlands and will not travel to Rwanda for the elite women's road race.

Vos' Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Femke de Vries will replace her in Kigali.

"Her father had surgery last week," national coach Laurens ten Dam said, according to Nos.nl. "He was in the hospital. He's doing well under the circumstances, but it's been a very tense and hectic few days for Marianne. I called her this morning and we both said 'you're staying home'."

Vos has had a strong season, finishing second in the Classic Lorient Agglomération WorldTour race in Plouay last month, winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes and leading the race for three stages.

She also won stages of the Vuelta España Femenina and landed on the podium in De Brabantse Pijl and Milan-San Remo.

"She's there for the family now, which is much more important than riding your 18th World Championship... I've lost count," Ten Dam joked. Vos has actually competed in the UCI Road World Championships 16 times, winning the title in 2006, 2012, and 2013 and coming second six times – from 2007 to 2011 and again in 2021 behind Elisa Balsamo (Italy).

De Vries has also had a stand-out season, coming second overall at the Tour de l'Ardèche earlier this month. Ten Dam expects De Vries to arrive in Kigali soon.

"I want her back with the team as soon as possible," he said. "She's the woman in form, with a second-place finish in the Tour of the Ardèche.

"But Marianne Vos isn't necessarily replaceable. So I don't want Femke to step into those shoes. I don't want to put that pressure on her. But we do have a very strong new squad."

