'Marianne Vos isn't replaceable' – Dutch superstar skips Road World Championships in Rwanda

By published

Family matter keeps three-time world champion at home

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 05/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Women Elite Race - Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships beating Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) who finished second
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) winning the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2024 (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The Dutch women's team for the UCI Road World Championships lost a key member after three-time road world champion Marianne Vos opted to remain in the Netherlands and will not travel to Rwanda for the elite women's road race.

Vos' Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Femke de Vries will replace her in Kigali.

Vos has had a strong season, finishing second in the Classic Lorient Agglomération WorldTour race in Plouay last month, winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes and leading the race for three stages.

She also won stages of the Vuelta España Femenina and landed on the podium in De Brabantse Pijl and Milan-San Remo.

"She's there for the family now, which is much more important than riding your 18th World Championship... I've lost count," Ten Dam joked. Vos has actually competed in the UCI Road World Championships 16 times, winning the title in 2006, 2012, and 2013 and coming second six times – from 2007 to 2011 and again in 2021 behind Elisa Balsamo (Italy).

De Vries has also had a stand-out season, coming second overall at the Tour de l'Ardèche earlier this month. Ten Dam expects De Vries to arrive in Kigali soon.

"I want her back with the team as soon as possible," he said. "She's the woman in form, with a second-place finish in the Tour of the Ardèche.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.