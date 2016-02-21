Malori enjoys a moment outside a month after San Luis crash

Image 1 of 7 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Adriano Malori enjoys a moment outside with his partner Elisa (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 7 Adriano Malori says thanks for all the messages of support after his crash (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 4 of 7 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Movistar's Adriano Malori and Francisco Ventoso tried to get away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Adriano Malori on the mend (Image credit: Francisco Vera)

Adriano Malori continues to recover from his high-speed crash during the Tour de San Luis and has posted a photograph of his first moment spent outside his hospital room on Twitter.

The Movistar rider travelled from Buenos Aires to Pamplona in Spain last week in a special air ambulance and will continue to be treated in the specialist unite of the Spanish hospital close to the headquarters of his team.

Monday marks exactly a month since Malori’s crash.

He crashed during the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis when the bunch had been riding a reported 65km/h. It has been suggested that his front wheel hit a crack in the road and sent him tumbling over his handlebars. He suffered serious injuries to his head and was initially put under sedation while doctors assessed the extent of his injuries. He also fractured his right collarbone. He was taken out of sedation the following day and was transferred from San Luis to Buenos Aires for specialist treatment. He was joined by his partner Elisa and his made a point of thanking her for all her support in the last four weeks.

“Tante volte non parole non bastano.. E quello che stai facendo nel ultimo mese è tanto... Grazie – So often words are not enough… What you’ve done in the last month means so much… Thanks,” Malori wrote under a photograph of Elisa pushing him in a wheelchair as they spent some time outside of the hospital.

On Thursday he published a photo of himself smiling, while sat up in bed.