Malori transferred to Spain three weeks after Tour de San Luis crash

More than three weeks after suffering a high-speed crash at the Tour de San Luis, Adriano Malori is returning to Europe for further treatment. Malori will fly from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Pamplona, Spain, where the Movistar team is based on Tuesday.

“Adriano Malori travels today from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Pamplona, Spain in a medically-equipped flight. Working closely with the clinical team responsible for Malori's treatment in Buenos Aires, the medical staff at Movistar Team have agreed that he is in excellent condition for the transfer,” a statement from the team read.

Once in Spain, Malori will be airlifted to Clínica Universidad de Navarra where he will remain as he continues his recovery. Former Movistar rider, Juan Mauricio Soler was treated at the same hospital following his career-ending crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Malori crashed during the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis when the bunch had been riding a reported 65kph. The Italian had been adjusting his position on the bike, as the peloton approached a corner. It has been suggested that his front wheel hit a crack in the road and sent him tumbling over his handlebars.

Malori was initially put under sedation while doctors assessed the extent of his injuries. He was taken out of sedation the following day and was transferred from San Luis to Buenos Aires on the Monday following the stage.