Mads Pedersen's Unreleased new Trek, fresh from the finish line of the Critérium du Dauphiné
An all new bike with an old school tyre setup takes the win on stage 1
There are few tech days more frenetic than the first day of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Last year we saw two new bikes, which made for quite a busy day. This time around we've seen four - a new Canyon Aeroad, a new Pinarello Dogma F, a new Wilier all-rounder, and a new Trek Madone/Emonda.
The last on this list didn't take long to rack up its first victory of the season under former world champion Mads Pedersen. In his post race press conference he remained tight lipped, with a firm "No comment" to my inquisitions, but I was fortunate enough to spend five minutes with the bike at the finish line while Pedersen fulfilled his post race duties and went up to the podium to collect a technicolour array of jerseys.
We can glean a lot from the pictures, though the deliberately obfuscative label on the top tube, which is both 'Madone' and 'Emonda' overlaid atop one other, gives us no further clue as to what this bike is.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael