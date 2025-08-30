'Made-to-order theft' – Patrick Lefevere blames organised crime gangs for bike robberies blighting peloton

By published

Former QuickStep boss on how teams try to prevent theft, but still fall victim to robberies

ALBA, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Red Canyon bike of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck - Red Leader Jersey prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 2 a 159.5km stage from Alba to Limone Piemonte 1389m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2025 in Alba, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Hundreds of thousands of Euros worth of bikes have been stolen from teams in 2025 alone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere has blamed organised crime gangs for the bike thefts that have blighted WorldTour teams in the last few months, with two teams being robbed in a matter of days last week.

Visma-Lease a Bike were victims of a theft to the value of €250,000 during the Vuelta a España last week, whilst the TotalEnergies team at the Tour Poitou-Charentes had 20 bikes stolen just a few days later in France.

This comes after Cofidis had many bikes stolen – and then recovered – during the Tour de France, and a number of other teams have faced mass equipment thefts in the recent weeks and months.

Lefevere explained how his teams – and others – also take serious measures to prevent theft, though it doesn't always work.

"I immediately called my CFO, Geert Coeman, to ask how much we were insured for," Lefevere recalled of an occasion he was worried about a robbery at the QuickStep service course. "It was €500,000 at the time – it's tripled since then."

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.