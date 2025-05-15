Recommended reading

Luke Plapp downplays chances of the Giro d'Italia going Down Under in 2027 – 'It's going to be very hard'

Australian cites jet lag, travel and fan interest as reasons why a start down under would be difficult

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 09 Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana UCIWT on May 09 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Plapp is one of 14 Australians in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Melbourne's Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) has dismissed the possibility of a Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza in his home nation of Australia, citing logistical issues and a lack of interest as reasons why "it's going to be very hard to ever happen".

Reports have emerged in recent days that a Giro start down under could be on the cards, ignited by information obtained and shared by Australian broadcaster Michael Tomalaris and fuelled by race director Mauro Vegni's non-denial of the possibility.

