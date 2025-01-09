Luke Lamperti adds The Growler to 2025 calendar to race near home and on 'best roads on the world'

Peter Stetina, Lauren De Crescenzo confirmed to return to California event for 'relentless climbing, rough roads, huge prize purse'

Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep) prior to the 2024 Gree Tour of Guangxi, where he had two top 10s in the six-day stage race
Positive reactions are resounding among road and off-road riders to the news that The Growler at Levi's GranFondo has inflated the one-day race prize purse by 283%, the total for the top 10 men and women now a combined $156,000. 

In addition, organisers revealed earlier this week that separate start times will be implemented for elite and junior divisions and new finish protocols in the return to Windsor, California will allow top pros to separate from amateur riders on the run-in. Now in a second year with a cash purse in the longest distance event for Levi's GranFondo, The Growler takes place with all fondo rides on Saturday, April 19.

