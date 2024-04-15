Swenson and De Crescenzo win inaugural titles at The Growler in California

By Jackie Tyson
published

More than 100 riders in pro fields endure wintry weather for 140-mile road race with $55,000 payout to top five men and women

The lead pack in the men's division at 2024 The Growler
The lead pack in the men's division at 2024 The Growler(Image credit: Jason Perry Photo /Topo Collective)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) pushed past recently-retired WorldTour pro Lawrence Naesen in a sprint finish to win the men’s division of The Growler at Levi’s Gran Fondo, while Lauren De Crescenzo (LDC) soloed to victory in the women’s division. 

